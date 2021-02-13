Deadly Worcester fire remains under investigation

Firefighters were called shortly before 7:30 p.m. to a home at 11 Jaques Ave., but the fire is believed to have originated in a house next door, officials said.

The deaths were the first fire fatalities of the year in Worcester, and 13 people were displaced from their homes, the fire department said in a statement Saturday.

Worcester officials on Saturday continued to investigate a five-alarm fire that tore through a pair of three-decker homes Friday night, killing two people and seriously injuring a person who jumped from a porch in a daring bid to escape.

Investigators believe the fast-moving fire had started in either the basement or first floor of a three-story home at 13 Jaques Ave. By the time firefighters arrived at the scene, flames were burning through both buildings and had trapped several residents, the department said.

Advertisement

One person who was cornered by flames jumped from a rear third-story porch on the 13 Jaques Ave. building to escape the inferno, the statement said.

The victim was brought to UMass Memorial Medical Center-University Campus with serious skeletal and burn injuries, according to the statement. Authorities had not released an update on the person’s condition as of Saturday evening.

Crews knocked down flames that burned on the buildings’ exteriors before going inside, the statement said. While the interior fire of 11 Jaques Ave. was swiftly controlled, the blaze next door continued to burn.

Officials said conditions inside that building deteriorated quickly. A fifth alarm was struck to bring more firefighters to the scene, the statement said.

The building was evacuated, and “a defensive operation was put in place,” the statement said.

Once the 13 Jaques Ave. fire was under control, firefighters entered the building and found two residents in the first-floor apartment who were dead.

Further information about these victims was not immediately released.

Advertisement

“The department is deeply saddened by the devastating loss of life at this incident. These are the first two fire fatalities of 2021 in the City of Worcester,” officials said in the statement, adding that two people died from fires in Worcester during 2020.

All other residents in the buildings were accounted for and no one else was injured.

Investigators found that the fire had burned in concealed spaces for some time before it was discovered. The cause remains under investigation, but is not considered suspicious, according to the statement.

The fire, which sent roaring flames into the cold, night air, drew dozens of firefighters who “valiantly fought” the raging blaze in difficult conditions, the statement said.

“Off-duty firefighters were recalled and responded quickly to ensure we had enough resources on scene and to staff reserve units,” according to the statement.

Officials from the state fire marshal’s office, Worcester Police Department, and Worcester district attorney’s office also responded to scene. State Police are assisting with the investigation of the cause of the fire, State Police spokesman David Procopio said in an e-mail.

Crews had battled another serious fire at a multi-family home earlier Friday. Shortly before 8 a.m., firefighters were called to a seven-unit residential building at 14 William St., where flames had broken out in concealed spaces behind walls and ceilings, the statement said.

The fire spread throughout the building’s three stories by the time firefighters arrived at the scene, according to the statement. Seven people were displaced from the building, but no one was injured.

Advertisement

Officials said that fire was sparked by a parlor heater in a second-floor apartment.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.