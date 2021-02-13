Light snow and rain expected overnight across the state capping off a cold Saturday

Light snow is expected to cover most of the state overnight, beginning around 10 p.m., with less than an inch accumulating, according to Rob Megnia, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norton.

Paired with mostly cloudy skies, temperatures in the Boston area and across the state remained in the low- to mid-20s Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Massachusetts was cold Saturday with light snow expected across most of the state overnight and rain in the southeastern portion, meteorologists said.

Beginning around 7 p.m., the southeastern part of the state may get light freezing rain, which could create hazardous driving conditions, said Torry Gaucher, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norton. The areas impacted include southern Bristol and Plymouth counties, as well as parts of the Cape and Islands.

Conditions on Sunday are expected to be mild in the afternoon, with a bit of precipitation coming later in the day in eastern parts of the state. Coastal communities will be affected the most as snow changes over to freezing rain, Gaucher said.

“We will have a break from the wintery mix early tomorrow afternoon, but we could see another period of wet wintery mix mid-afternoon along the coast,” Megnia said.

The next chance for snowfall may come Tuesday when light flurries in western parts of the state are possible, and rain in eastern areas, Megnia said. Freezing rain is expected across the state throughout Tuesday, Gaucher said.

“It’ll be an ever-evolving couple of days,” Gaucher said.

