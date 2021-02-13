Man dead after being struck by tractor trailer on Mass. Pike in Framingham

A Marlborough man was killed Saturday morning when he was hit by a tractor trailer after his car broke down on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Framingham, officials said.

The 57-year-old man was driving his 2007 Nissan Murano east on Interstate 90 when it experienced mechanical problems. He stopped in the right lane, got out of the car and stood on the side of the road, State Police said in a statement.