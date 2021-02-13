New England news in brief

The US Supreme Court cleared the way Saturday for the extradition of a father and son from Harvard wanted by Japan in the escape of former Nissan Motor Co. boss Carlos Ghosn. Justice Stephen Breyer denied a bid to put the extradition on hold to give Michael and Peter Taylor time to pursue an appeal in their case challenging the US officials’ plans to hand them over to Japan. Michael Taylor, a US Army Special Forces veteran, and his son are accused of helping Ghosn, who led the Japanese automaker for two decades, flee the country last year with Ghosn tucked away in a box on a private jet. The flight went first to Turkey, and then to Lebanon, where Ghosn has citizenship but which has no extradition treaty with Japan. Lawyers for the Taylors argue the men can’t legally be extradited and will be treated unfairly in Japan. Their lawyers told the Supreme Court in a brief filed Friday that the men would face harsh treatment in the Japanese criminal justice system. US authorities had said they would not hand the men over to Japan while their bid for a stay was pending before Breyer, an attorney for the Taylors said. The 1st US Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston refused Thursday to put the extradition on hold, finding that the Taylors are unlikely to succeed on the merits of their case. The Taylors have been locked up at a suburban Boston jail since their arrest last May. (AP)





Advertisement

FRAMINGHAM

Man killed by tractor trailer

A 57-year-old Marlborough man was killed Saturday morning when he was hit by a tractor trailer after his car broke down on the Massachusetts Turnpike, State Police said. The man, who was not immediately identified, was driving a 2007 Nissan Murano on Interstate 90 east shortly before 6 a.m. when it experienced mechanical problems, State Police said in a statement. He pulled over and stopped in the right lane and got out of the vehicle. A 2016 Volvo tractor trailer operated by a 67-year-old man from Linden, N.J., hit the Nissan and its driver, according to the statement. The Marlborough man was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is under investigation, and charges had not been filed as of Saturday evening, according to the statement.

Advertisement





BROCKTON

Man arrested in stabbing of co-worker

A man is facing charges for allegedly stabbing a co-worker during a fight at their place of business Friday morning, police said. David Evora, 51, was arrested shortly after police arrived around 11:30 a.m. to 89 North Montello St. He is due to be arraigned on a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon this week in Brockton District Court, according to a department spokesman. Police responded to 89 North Montello St. shortly before 11:30 a.m. Friday, police said in a statement. The victim, a 55-year-old man from Brockton, was found suffering from severe injuries and taken to a hospital. He was then flown to a Boston hospital for further treatment, the statement said. His condition was not known Saturday.





DURHAM, N.H.

Professor quits after posing as immigrant

A white, male University of New Hampshire chemistry professor has resigned after being accused of posing as a female immigrant of color on Twitter to make racist and sexist comments. The university, which has not named the professor and described the person only as a faculty member, confirmed the resignation Friday after a four-month investigation. University President James Dean Jr. sent a letter to the community Wednesday announcing the person had resigned, a spokesperson said. The letter did not release details of the investigation. “While we are limited in what we can say in order to protect the privacy of all involved, we can share that the faculty member chose to resign when the university concluded that the conduct exhibited was not consistent with the university’s values and our expectation that every faculty member contribute to a professional academic environment free of intimidation and harassment,” Dean wrote. The chair of the university’s chemistry department, Glen Miller, did not respond to a request for comment Friday. (AP)

Advertisement



