Pledging more diversity, House speaker Mariano unveils new leadership team, committee chairs

The appointments provided the first test of Mariano’s pledge to diversify the leadership team and panels that will help shape the House’s agenda and shepherd legislation on Beacon Hill.

House Speaker Ronald Mariano remade the chamber’s leadership this week, putting slightly more representatives of color in charge of committees, naming the House’s first female majority leader, and appointing its first openly LGBTQ lawmaker as the chamber’s No. 3 Democrat.

Claire Cronin will become the first female majority leader of the Massachusetts House.

The 10-member leadership team, including Mariano, features four women but just one person of color. Last session, then-Speaker Robert A. DeLeo’s top lieutenants included three women, and all nine were white. And of 41 standing committees this session, 30 will be led by white men — a higher percentage than last session, when white men led 26 of 38 committees.

Representative Claire Cronin, an Easton Democrat in her fifth term who last led the House’s judiciary committee, will be the first woman to serve as majority leader, the No. 2 position in the House, according to the speaker’s office. Mariano had been majority leader for nearly a decade under DeLeo before succeeding him in December.

Kate Hogan, a Stow Democrat, will be speaker pro tempore, making her the highest-ranking openly LGBTQ member in the House’s history, according to a Mariano aide. And Frank Moran, a Lawrence Democrat who was born in the Dominican Republic, will be one of four division chairs under Mariano.

Three men of color will lead committees, up from two last session: Springfield’s Carlos González, who is Latino, and Bud Williams, who is Black, will chair the committee on public safety and a new committee on racial equity, civil rights, and inclusion, respectively. Tackey Chan, a Quincy Democrat and member of the House Asian caucus, will remain atop the consumer protection committee.

Mariano wrote on Twitter that he was “proud of the historic gains the House had made” with the selections. The speaker alone holds sway on who holds the chamber’s lucrative leadership posts, which can net representatives tens of thousands of dollars in additional pay on top of their base salaries and offer representatives added influence on legislation.

“The Speaker has made appointments that value and reflect the diversity and expertise of our House members,” Cronin said in a statement.

Not all agreed. What gains in diversity the leadership slate offered were small in a 159-person chamber where 69 percent of seats are held by men and 86 percent of the members are white.

Nine members of color will serve as vice chairs within committees, after seven did last session. They include Jon Santiago, a South End Democrat considering running for Boston mayor, who will serve as the No. 2 Democrat in a newly created committee on COVID and emergency preparedness.

But eight women will chair committees, down from 10 last session. Three women of color will serve as vice chairs: Tram Nguyen of Andover on labor and workforce development, Liz Miranda of Roxbury on personnel and administration, and Chynah Tyler of Roxbury on judiciary.

Representative Russell E. Holmes, the Legislature’s longest-serving Black lawmaker, was not given a leadership position after briefly challenging Mariano’s bid to become speaker in late December.

“To not have a single Black voice in the room when decisions are being made, it’s unacceptable,” Holmes said of Mariano’s 10-person leadership team. “This is structural racism. That you have so few Blacks, so few Latinos not getting into leadership does not make sense when you have a majority leader that has only been in the building eight years.”

Michael Moran of Brighton will serve as assistant majority leader under Mariano, and Joseph Wagner of Chicopee and Sarah Peake of Provincetown were named second assistant majority leaders. James O’Day of West Boylston, Ruth Balser of Newton, and Thomas Golden of Lowell will serve as division chairs with Frank Moran.

“This is the most diverse leadership team I’ve seen since I’ve been in the House,” Moran said Thursday. “Would I like there to be more people of color? It’s always good to. But [Mariano] has done a tremendous job in diversifying his leadership team.”

Senate President Karen E. Spilka, starting her second full session atop the chamber, kept her leadership team unchanged, and every Democrat heads a committee.

The 40-member Senate includes just two people of color: Sonia Chang-Díaz of Jamaica Plain and freshman senator Adam Gomez of Springfield. Chang-Díaz will lead the committees on cannabis policy and racial equity, civil rights, and inclusion, while Gomez will chair the committee on children, families, and persons with disabilities.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.