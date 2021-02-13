The images from the Capitol are ones we must never forget.

We needn’t dwell long on the inevitable vote to acquit, as it merely and predictably completes the long line of indecencies that define the Trump era.

See them again: The photograph of the seditionist carrying the Confederate flag through the hallowed halls of the US Capitol, the banner of hate casually slung over his shoulder, enacting a desecration unmatched even during the Civil War.

The shot-from-above video of the Blue Lives Matter crowd dragging a police officer face-first down the Capitol steps and beating him, one bearded rioter bludgeoning the officer with a pole to which an American flag was attached, getting in four hits before the crowd moved his prey out of reach.

The images of Capitol Police officer Eugene Goodman, a Black man, standing alone and vastly outnumbered before a bloodthirsty, white supremacist mob, glancing left toward the unprotected door to the Senate chamber, and then leading the mob away from their quarry.

Eugene Goodman, a Capitol Police officer, steers members of the Pro-Trump mob away from the Senate chambers during the deadly riot, Jan. 6, 2021. Trump has long refused to commit to a peaceful, much less smooth, transition. But the ransacking of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 stunned even jaded political watchers. (Mark Peterson/The New York Times) MARK PETERSON/NYT

The horror of the insurrection at the US Capitol on Jan. 6 has been endlessly documented, pictured from infinite angles, in still and moving images sent out into the world in real time, unmediated, and for weeks afterward.

How will we look back on those images when enough time has passed to dull the first shock of seeing them? Will we agree on what they mean? Or — facing wave upon wave of inevitable and preposterous denials — on whether they are even real at all?

They should immortalize and define this dark season, just as images documenting other broken moments have done and continue to do, images that lay bare how very short of its purported values this country has so often fallen through the years: Photographs of white students surrounding Elizabeth Eckford, their faces full of hate, as she entered Little Rock Central High School in 1957 as one of its first Black students; or of the drenched Black high school students with their backs turned to the jet from a fire hose as they protested racism in Birmingham in 1963; or of Kent State student Mary Ann Vecchio, anguished and kneeling beside the body of Jeffrey Miller after the Ohio National Guard opened fire on students protesting the Vietnam War in 1970.

Or of the racist white teen menacing Black attorney Ted Landsmark with a flagpole bearing an American flag at Boston City Hall during a 1976 protest over school busing — an image mirrored, 45 years later, in that video of the rioter beating D.C. police officer Mike Fanone with the flagpole on the Capitol steps.

NOT TO BE LOADED ONTO BOSTON.COM. Soiling of old glory: The Story of a Photograph That Shocked America" by Louis Masur. April 5, 1976, at a Boston rally against forced school busing, it's a stark, frightening image of an angry white teenager Joseph Rakes brandishing an American flag at a Ted Landsmark an African-American man, apparently trying to impale him. Copyright, Stanley Forman. -- Library Tag 01312009 National Copyright, Stanley Forman

With the passage of time, more and more decent people recoil from such images. Others continue to embrace the ugliness they reveal, and swear fealty to an autocrat who validates hatred.

To the images already seared upon us in the weeks since Jan. 6, House impeachment managers added yet more chilling documentation last week as they made an irrefutable case against former president Donald Trump, who incited the insurrection — images showing that day was even more violent and terrifying than many realized.

Security camera footage showed just how close senators — victims, witnesses, and jurors in the impeachment trial — had come to being harmed by a crowd that was open about the fact that they wanted to hurt legislators of both parties in the service of the president who summoned them there. It showed Utah Senator Mitt Romney, a Republican whose conscience is an affront to Trump and his defenders, headed toward the mob, a direction that could have been fatal, before he was stopped by Goodman, who sent the senator sprinting back to safety. It showed Vice President Mike Pence, targeted by the crowd at Trump’s behest — even after the president knew he was in danger — being hustled down some stairs with his family to escape the mob. It showed staffers for Speaker Nancy Pelosi racing through a hallway to hide in a room where they barricaded themselves, and rioters filling that hallway just minutes later, one of them throwing himself at the door to that same room.

Security footage shows Senator Romney running from rioters Share Email to a Friend Embed Security footage shown during the impeachment trial shows Senator Mitt Romney running to safety after being warned by Officer Eugene Goodman. ( Video via C-SPAN )

Democrats presented video of one of the many seditionists, who were open about their wish to kill Pelosi, as he called out for her like some misogynistic villain in a horror movie: “Where are you Nancy, we’re looking for you! Nancy! Oh Naaaanceeeee!”

None of it mattered to those determined to acquit the former president.

It made no difference to the lawmakers who helped whip up the crowd and bolstered Trump’s big lie that the presidential election he lost had been stolen, who refused to pay attention to the proceedings because they’d made up their minds years ago to stick with Trump no matter what, who actually strategized with the third-string defense attorneys even though they took an oath to be impartial. It didn’t matter that that defense was built on distractions, bluster, and demonstrable falsehoods.

In the end, tragically few Republicans were willing to act on the evidence obvious to anyone with eyes and ears, the indelible images that spoke for themselves just as loudly as those that indicted leaders in previous decades.

Trump put their lives in danger, and is a threat to them still, but they are standing by the man who still controls the voters on whom their own power depends. It’s hard to see how this ends well for them — particularly those who want to run for president in 2024 — now that the deeply destructive and vindictive man who controls their electoral fate has gone unchecked once more.

It’s comforting to think that history will judge Republicans harshly for choosing Trump over decency and democracy yet again. Just like those black-and-white photographs from Birmingham and Boston, the images from Jan. 6 will live for generations, gathering the power to condemn.

We can only hope that power comes to bear down hard on the senators and others who chose to look away here.

But in the face of such cynicism and cowardice, the arc of history does not magically bend toward justice. History has no special power of its own to sort heroes from villains — especially not now, when at least a third of the country dwells in some fever dream, detached from plain facts. Not when the idea of history itself is under attack.

The senators who vowed to acquit Trump before a stitch of evidence was presented seem to understand this on some level. Why else would they choose a course that, in earlier times, would put them so squarely on the wrong side of history, like those who chose the Confederacy over the Union, or who for decades filibustered to death any effort to right this nation’s racial wrongs?

History will be unkind to Trump’s defenders only if we manage enough progress to make it so. They’re betting we won’t. Are they right?

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.