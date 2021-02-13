Mass. allows quarantine-free travel to two new US destinations

North Dakota and Puerto Rico are now considered low-enough risk for quarantine-free travel, joining Hawaii, which has been the only US state or territory considered low-risk since November.

Massachusetts early Saturday added one state and one US territory to its low-risk travel list, meaning people who travel to and from these destinations do not need to quarantine.

Travelers arriving from either of these places will no longer need to fill out the state’s travel form, quarantine for 10 days, or produce a negative COVID-19 test, which are required under Massachusetts’ COVID-19 travel order. There are some exceptions to the guidelines, including for people who commute to work or go to school.

In order to be considered a low-risk state, the location must have fewer than 10 average daily cases per 100,000 people and a positive COVID-19 test rate of below 5 percent. Both figures must hold for a 7-day rolling average.

Vermont was the last place before North Dakota and Puerto Rico to be considered low-risk, but it was removed from that list in late November.

The change comes as COVID-19 cases across the country have started to trend downward.

