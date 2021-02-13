Mass. reports 48,767 new COVID-19 vaccinations Saturday

The total number of shots administered amounted to 71.4 percent of the 1,150,500 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The number of new vaccinations was larger than on Friday, when 46,244 were reported.

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 48,767 to 1,082,785, state officials reported Saturday.

The total shots administered included 807,998 first shots and 274,787 second shots. Those who have gotten their second shot of the currently approved two-dose vaccines are considered fully vaccinated.

Massachusetts is in the midst of a high-stakes campaign to vaccinate 4.1 million adults in an effort to bring an end to a pandemic that has sickened hundreds of thousands and caused more than 15,000 deaths in the state. The state’s effort got off to a slow start but has picked up recently.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here. To check out the state’s vaccine statistics reports, click here.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.