fb-pixel Skip to main content

Pelosi scoffs at ‘cowardly’ GOP senators

By Associated PressUpdated February 13, 2021, 2 minutes ago
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. speaks to members of the media during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington after the US Senate voted to acquit former President Donald Trump of inciting riot at U.S. Capitol.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. speaks to members of the media during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington after the US Senate voted to acquit former President Donald Trump of inciting riot at U.S. Capitol.Manuel Balce Ceneta/Associated Press

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi scoffed at the “cowardly” Senate Republicans who voted to acquit Donald Trump of inciting the Capitol siege.

With the impeachment trial now over, some Democrats and Republicans in the House and Senate have suggested censure as an option. Pelosi panned those efforts as grossly inadequate in the face of the violent attack on the nation’s seat of power. Five people died.

“What we saw in that Senate today was a cowardly group of Republicans who apparently have no options because they were afraid to defend their job,” she said at the Capitol.

“We censure people for using stationary for the wrong purpose. We don’t censure people for inciting insurrection that kills people in the Capitol.”

Advertisement

Pelosi joined House prosecutors at a press conference at the Capitol following the Senate impeachment trial.

Boston Globe video