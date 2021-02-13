Read the statement from Jamie Herrera Beutler on the call between McCarthy and Trump

Representative Jamie Herrera Beutler released a statement on Friday that was entered into the Senate trial as evidence Saturday. Read the statement below.

“In my January 12 statement in support of the article of impeachment, I referenced a conversation House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy relayed to me that he’d had with President Trump while the January 6 attack was ongoing. Here are the details:

“When McCarthy finally reached the president on January 6 and asked him to publicly and forcefully call off the riot, the president initially repeated the falsehood that it was antifa that had breached the Capitol. McCarthy refuted that and told the president that these were Trump supporters. That’s when, according to McCarthy, the president said: ‘Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.’