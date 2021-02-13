fb-pixel Skip to main content

These are the seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump

By Anissa Gardizy Globe Staff,Updated February 13, 2021, 3 minutes ago
Republican Senator Mitt Romney of Utah voted to convict former president Donald Trump, along with six other members of his party.
The Senate voted on Saturday to acquit former president Donald Trump, bringing an end to his second impeachment trial.

Seventeen Republicans would have needed to join Democrats in the evenly split Senate to reach the two-thirds majority required for conviction. The final vote was 57 to convict and 43 to acquit, with seven Republican senators voting to convict Trump.

Here is a list of the Republican senators who voted to convict the former president:

Richard Burr — North Carolina

Bill Cassidy — Louisiana

Susan Collins — Maine

Lisa Murkowski — Alaska

Mitt Romney — Utah

In a statement, Romney said Trump was guilty of the charge brought by the House.

Ben Sasse — Nebraska

Pat Toomey — Pennsylvania

