These are the seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump

The Senate voted on Saturday to acquit former president Donald Trump, bringing an end to his second impeachment trial.
Seventeen Republicans would have needed to join Democrats in the evenly split Senate to reach the two-thirds majority required for conviction. The final vote was 57 to convict and 43 to acquit, with seven Republican senators voting to convict Trump.
Here is a list of the Republican senators who voted to convict the former president:
Richard Burr — North Carolina
Bill Cassidy — Louisiana
Our Constitution and our country is more important than any one person. I voted to convict President Trump because he is guilty.
Susan Collins — Maine
Lisa Murkowski — Alaska
Mitt Romney — Utah
In a statement, Romney said Trump was guilty of the charge brought by the House.
Ben Sasse — Nebraska
Pat Toomey — Pennsylvania
