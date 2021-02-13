Trump told McCarthy the violent mob cared more about the election results than he did during Capitol attack

Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and former president Donald Trump engaged in a heated phone call during the attack on the US Capitol, according to new information reported by CNN.

The California congressman is said to have asked Trump to call off his supporters from breaching the building, telling him that they were breaking into his office through windows. Republicans briefed on the Jan. 6 phone call told CNN that Trump told McCarthy the violent mob cared more about the results of the election than he did. “Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are,” Trump said.