BC men’s basketball hangs around, but can’t stop losing skid at Syracuse

Rich Kelly scored 14 points with four 3-pointers to lead BC (3-13, 1-9), which has lost four in a row and eight of nine. CJ Felder fouled out with 9 points and 12 rebounds. He has 26 rebounds in the last two games.

Girard scored seven of Syracuse’s first 16 points as the Orange (12-6, 6-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) built an early 10-point lead. Syracuse was never able to break away from feisty BC, which was without No. 2 scorer Wynston Tabbs and James Karnik due to COVID-19 protocols, but never trailed after the early minutes.

Steffon Mitchell scored 12 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. Jay Heath scored 12 and DeMarr Langford 10.

Boston College’s lone win since Christmas came against Miami on Jan. 12, more than a month ago. The Eagles did not play between Jan. 16 and Feb. 6, five games postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.

Alan Griffin scored 14 with eight rebounds, and Marek Dolezaj and Buddy Boeheim scored 13 points apiece for Syracuse. Quincy Guerier added 12 points, nine rebounds, four blocked shots, and three steals as the Orange improved to 10-1 in the Carrier Dome this season.

The Eagles put up 31 shots from behind the arc, making nine, and shot 36.5 percent overall. Syracuse was 5 of 11 from distance with all the makes in the first half. Syracuse outscored BC, 38-20, in the paint

The Orange have forced 15 turnovers or more in seven of their last eight games — including 15 takeaways against Boston College. They have won six in a row against the Eagles, and eight of the last nine, though Saturday’s game was a significant improvement for the Eagles from their 101-63 loss at Conte Forum on Dec. 12. (Karnik led the Eagles with 20 points that day.)

BC is at Georgia Tech on Wednesday. The Orange travel to Louisville on Wednesday.