Brockton delivers knockout blow to capture Southeast Conference boys’ basketball championship

The quartet of Nayvon Reid, Isaac Lane, Noah Olowu, and Vanilton Xavier fueled an 11-1 run in the game’s final minutes and scored 16 of the team’s final 17 points to help Brockton capture the conference title with a 66-58 win.

Clinging to a 5-point lead with five minutes remaining in Friday night’s Southeast Conference championship game, the Brockton boys’ basketball team turned to its senior class to provide the finishing touch against visiting Bridgewater-Raynham.

The Brockton boys' basketball team capped an 8-2 season with a 66-58 win over Bridgewater-Raynham for the Southeast Conference title.

Reid, a four-year varsity player, had 15 points and nine rebounds in his final game, while Lane paced Brockton (8-2) with a team-high 16 points.

“It’s phenomenal because those are the four captains and they each had their moment,” said Brockton first-year coach Manny DeBarros. “It was fitting because they really encompass who we are as a team, not just individually.”

Advertisement

Brockton’s second unit, led by seniors Shawn Cass and Michael Curry, orchestrated an 11-0 run late in the third quarter to give the hosts a commanding 48-32 lead. But guards Michael Bourne (15 points) and Quinton Champagne (17 points) spearheaded a fourth-quarter comeback by B-R (7-5) that trimmed the deficit to 50-45.

After a timeout, Lane and Reid answered with consecutive layups, Xavier and Olowu knocked down free throws, and then Lane capped the decisive spurt with a two-handed jam in transition for a 61-46 lead with two minutes left.

Reid credited his team’s effort on the defensive end, which led to easy buckets on offense, as the difference in crunch time.

“We just got a stop on every possession on defense,” Reid said. “Coach before the game put in our minds that we needed rebounding, energy, and defense and that’s what led us to the win today.”

Brockton limited a prolific Trojans attack to 37 percent from the field and 32 percent from behind the arc.

Advertisement

For Reid, who broke his finger during Brockton’s postseason run as a sophomore and suffered a heartbreaking loss to Mansfield in last season’s Division 1 South final, ending his Boxers career with a championship celebration is surreal.

“It means a lot and we’ve worked really hard for this and it’s just a blessing to even have a season,” Reid said. “My career was a rollercoaster. I spent the first two years crying. Mentally, it drained me. It feels good to celebrate this win as my last game and not have to cry. I’m leaving with a smile.”

Apponequet 58, Seekonk 56 — Junior guard Pat White finished with 33 points, 18 rebounds, and six assists as the top-seeded Lakers (9-2) outlasted the fifth-seeded Warriors (5-6) to advance to the South Coast Conference final, where they’ll take on second-seeded Dighton-Rehoboth on Tuesday.

Austin Prep 71, Cathedral 54 — Senior Lence Altenor (35 points) scored his 1,000th career point to carry the Cougars (10-4) to a first-round win in the Catholic Central League Cup.

Chelmsford 65, Dracut 58 — Nick Tedesco (21 points), Tarmo Tari (18) and Kimonte Donkor (13) paced the visiting Lions (3-7) to the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Dighton-Rehoboth 74, Greater New Bedford 55 — Senior guards John Marcille (20 points) and Patrick Palazzi (18 points) led the host Falcons (9-2) to the South Coast Conference tournament semifinal win. Second-seeded D-R will take on top-seeded Apponequet in the final on Tuesday.

Hingham 67, Hanover 48 — Senior Jack McBride (14 points), senior Jack Hurley (13), and junior Nick Johannes (12) helped propel the Harbormen (7-4) to a victory in the second round of the Patriot Cup.

Advertisement

Latin Academy 66, Fenway 47 — Senior Abdullahi Aden (17 points) led the host Dragons (6-0) and junior Benny Martinez (14 points, 10 rebounds) recorded a double-double in the Boston City League win.

Madison Park 58, Boston United 54 — Senior guard Yovanni Lopez racked up a triple-double with 27 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in the City League win for the host Cardinals (2-2). Junior guard Lamarie Slayton tallied 15 points, 10 rebounds and 5 steals.

Monomoy 66, Falmouth Academy 23 — Aidan Melton dropped in 28 points for the host Sharks (6-2) in the Cape & Islands League win.

North Attleborough 52, Canton 50 — Edan Kelley hit a game-tying 3 with 12 seconds remaining to force overtime for the Red Rocketeers (3-2), who pulled out the Hockomock League win behind a 16-point, 15-rebound effort from George Ladd.

Oliver Ames 66, Sharon 47 — Amari Brown (17 points), Trey Buggs (15 points) and Drew Baxter (13 points) led the way for the visiting Tigers (7-1) in their Hockomock League win.

Plymouth North 47, Quincy 36 — Senior Julian Llopiz delivered 20 points, senior Cam Shaughnessy added 12, and sophomore Josh Campbell had 10 for the Eagles (7-5) in the first round of the Patriot Cup.

South Shore Voc-Tech 65, South Shore Christian 36 — Behind 15 points from Billy Lally and 14 by Matt Veiga, the host Vikings (4-4) rolled past the Warriors (0-8) in nonleague action.

Advertisement

Girls’ basketball

Andover 33, North Andover 23 — Sophomores Amelia Hanscom (19 points) and Anna Foley (10) powered the Golden Warriors (8-2) to their eighth straight win in the Merrimack Valley Conference.

Archbishop Williams 55, Cathedral 42 — Sophomore Elise Carter led the way with 14 points for the host Bishops (5-8) in the opening round of the Catholic Central League Cup.

Greater Lowell 36, Shawsheen 34 — With the Gryphons (5-2) trailing 27-19 entering the fourth quarter, Mersede Comtois-Pena scored eight of her 16 points in the final eight minutes in the come-from-behind Commonwealth Athletic Conference victory.

Latin Academy 60, Fenway 57 — The visiting Dragons (5-1) trailed by 10 in the second quarter, but roared back to take a halftime lead and defeat the Panthers (5-1) in the Boston City League. Senior Jordan Bellot scored a career-high 25 points and junior Ruth Norton added 21 points. According to coach Bill Dever, it was the Dragons’ first win over Fenway since 2009.

“It’s a big team win — [we] can build on this,” he said. “Short season, so we’re just trying to make the most of it.”

Lowell Catholic 60, Innovation Academy 20 — Charlotte Morey (15 points), Emily Cushion (12 points), and Catherine Antwi (12 points) led a balanced attack for the visiting Crusaders (5-2) in the Commonwealth win.

Newton South 37, Wayland 34 — Senior guard Amaris Mills poured in 28 points in the Dual County victory for the host Lions (9-2). Anjali Patel led Wayland with 14.

Advertisement

Pentucket 42, Amesbury 23 — Senior forward Meghan Reading notched a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds for Pentucket (9-1) in the Cape Ann League road win.

Rockland 44, Middleborough 36 — Julia Elie scored 18 points to propel the Bulldogs (7-3) to a South Shore League road win.

Scituate 51, Whitman-Hanson 45 — The Sailors (7-1) trailed by 12 points at the end of the third quarter, but rallied to win the Patriot Cup second-round matchup via a stunning 18-0 fourth-quarter run. Jolie Rojik (16 points) and Grace Love (12 points) paced the Sailors, who will bypass the third round and play in the semifinals Thursday.

Westwood 48, Holliston 25 — Junior Katie Kissell had 10 points for the Wolverines (4-5) in the Tri-Valley League contest.

Boys’ hockey

Abington 7, East Bridgewater 0 — Senior captain John Polito potted a hat trick and sophomore Joseph Dow posted a 20-save shutout for the Green Wave (4-2-1) in the South Shore League contest at Bridgewater Ice Arena.

Barnstable 6, Nauset 1 — Seniors Nicholas Leone, Dillon Huntington, Colby Pearsall and Will Martone fueled the attack for the Red Raiders (4-4) with goals in the Cape & Islands win at the Kennedy Rink.

BC High 3, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 1 — Bouncing back from a Feb. 3 loss to the Pioneers, their first in 19 seasons to SJS, the Eagles received goals from Declan Joyce, Ryan Flaherty and Brian Bulger at the Canton Ice House in Catholic Conference play. Flaherty, son of BC High coach John Flaherty, scored the winner on a major power play for the Eagles (4-4) at 11:32 of the second half. Jacob Mrva had the lone goal for the Pioneers (5-4).

Beverly 2, Danvers 1 — Juniors Jeff Hallinan and DJ Bachini each scored for the Panthers (5-4) in the Northeastern Conference tilt at Gloucester’s Talbot Rink.

Chelmsford 5, Dracut/Tyngsborough 2 — Riley Moulton netted a hat trick to lead the host Lions (3-2-1) to their second win over D/T in as many days in a Merrimack Valley Conference game at Chelmsford Forum.

Dartmouth 1, Durfee 0 — Freshman Charlie Camisa’s power-play goal was the difference for the Indians (5-3-1) and classmate Ashton Machado pitched a shutout in the Southeast Conference tilt at Hetland Arena.

Dover-Sherborn/Weston 3, Holliston 2 — Sophomore Ian Chang scored with 2:25 remaining for Dover-Sherborn/Weston (5-5-1) in the Tri-Valley League contest at Loring Arena. Senior captain Kevin Balewicz netted two goals for the Panthers (2-5) in the loss.

Newton South 1, Waltham 1 — In the teams’ third meeting in five days, senior Dylan Fogg scored in regulation for the Hawks (5-0-3) in the Dual County League game at John A. Ryan Skating Arena. Senior Anthony Attardo netted the winner in overtime, but the game is officially a tie.

North Attleborough 4, Stoughton/Brockton 0 — Juniors Nikolas Kojoian and Brady Sarro each scored twice for the Rocketeers (5-4) in the Hockomock League game at Canton Ice House. Freshman Kyle Gruber earned the shutout for North Attleborough.

Norwood 3, Medway 2 — Senior captain Jake Russo (1 goal, 1 assist) scored with 3:25 left in the game to break the 2-2 deadlock and propel the host Mustangs (8-3) to the Tri-Valley League victory at the Skating Club of Boston.

Sandwich 3, Martha’s Vineyard 1 — Colin McIver had a goal and assist to lead the Blue Knights (9-1-2) in the Cape & Islands matchup at Gallo Arena in Bourne. Matt Hemeon and Jack Greeley also scored, and Mitchell Norkevicius made 21 saves.

St. John’s Prep 2, Catholic Memorial 2 — Jake Vana and Zach McKenelley scored for the host Eagles (1-3-3) in the annual Derek Hines Memorial Game at Essex Sports Center in Middleton, while the Knights (4-4-1) got 36 saves from Dom Walecka and goals from Aidan Tripp and Michael Corbett for the Catholic Conference draw.

Triton 3, North Reading 2 — Senior James Tatro’s third-period goal was the winner for the Vikings (8-1-1), who clinched a share of the Cape Ann League title with the win at Henry Graf Skating Rink. Seniors Ben Rennick and Cael Kohan also scored for Triton.

Xaverian 3, Malden Catholic 1 — Nolan Dion scored into an empty net from about 190 feet away for the Hawks (5-2-2), who were killing off a 6-on-4 power play at 22:00 of the second half to secure a Catholic Conference victory over the Lancers (2-4-2). Max Lockwood and Jack Silva each scored within the first 10 minutes of regulation for Xaverian to make it 2-0, a score that held until MC’s Nico Russo scored on a feed from Chris Merryman at 19:15 of the second half. Dion removed any suspense, however, with his launch from the back end that landed perfectly in a vacant MC net.

“Nolan stirs the drink, he really does,” Xaverian coach Dave Spinale said.

Girls’ hockey

Marblehead 2, Masconomet 1 — Senior captain Abby Kalinowski and eighth-grader Abigail Amigo each scored for the Magicians (2-3-1) in the Northeastern Conference matchup at Haverhill Valley Forum.

Medway/Ashland 1, Medfield/Norton 1 — Junior Maggie Lester scored and senior Jenna Shutt made 28 saves for Medway/Ashland (1-6-2) in Tri-Valley League action at Blackstone Valley IcePlex.

Cape Cod 2, Dennis-Yarmouth 0 — Senior Nikki Awalt and sophomore Emily Underhill scored for the Furies (2-2-2) in Cape & Islands League action at Charles Moore Arena.

Colin Bannen, Adam Doucette, Ethan Fuller, Jake Levin, and Steven Sousa contributed. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.