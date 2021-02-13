Celtics take step backward in home loss to Saddiq Bey, Pistons

Rookie Saddiq Bey pummeled the Celtics, drilling all seven of his 3-pointers and scoring 30 points, none bigger than his 3 from the right arc with 38.3 seconds left that stretched his team’s lead to 101-95, moments after Daniel Theis missed a potentially game-tying 3-pointer.

Then on Friday night the six-win Pistons came to TD Garden and showed that one step forward would be followed by one step back, as Detroit overcame an early 10-point deficit and grabbed a 108-102 win.

After the Celtics’ impressive win over Toronto on Thursday, coach Brad Stevens made it clear that he was pleased, but that he wanted to see a similar effort sustained for a longer period before he declared it a true sign of progress.

Advertisement

Jayson Tatum had 33 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists to lead the Celtics, but his cool shooting stretch continued with a 9 for 22 outing. Jaylen Brown added 27 points.

Observations from the game:

▪ With Kemba Walker sitting out to rest his knee on the second night of a back-to-back, and Marcus Smart still sidelined because of a calf strain, rookie Payton Pritchard drew his first career start for the Celtics. He might prefer to be a bench sparkplug, though, because he missed all four of his first-half shots and was scoreless in 15 minutes.

▪ Semi Ojeleye once again started for Boston, and he picked up where he left off on Thursday, drilling a 3-pointer from the right corner on the Celtics’ first possession. He was active on the defensive end and finished the first half with 9 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals.

But Ojeleye’s solid night appeared to be cut short when he injured his right leg after being called for a charge with 6:18 left in the third quarter. He limped to the locker room afterward.

Advertisement

▪ Brown and Tatum were constantly trapped and double-teamed in Thursday’s win over Toronto, keeping their point totals down and getting their assist totals up. But they were able to operate in a lot more one-on-one situations against the Pistons and they took advantage. Brown, in particular, carved up Detroit’s defense with several strong and swift drives. He exploited aging veteran Blake Griffin several times.

▪ The Celtics tied their season high with 30 assists in the Toronto win, and while Stevens was encouraged afterward, he pointed out that he wanted to see more of that before he considered it substantial shift. And for much of the first half, the Celtics’ offense was stagnant. They had 10 assists at the break.

▪ The Celtics burst to an early 12-2 lead before the Pistons surged back behind the hot shooting of Bey. The rookie, who scored 17 points in his team’s win over Boston in December, made all four of his first-half 3-pointers and went to the break with 19 points, and he was a critical part of the 41-21 run that helped the Pistons flip what was once a 10-point deficit into a 50-39 lead. Bey made his first six 3-pointers in the game.

▪ Jeff Teague played just three minutes over the previous two games, and it continues to look as if he will be the odd man out in the rotation once Boston’s backcourt is whole again. He’s struggling to get past defenders and doesn’t seem to have much confidence in his mid-range game when he probes. He had a pair of first-half turnovers and the Celtics were outscored by eight points during his 11:38 on the floor. But he did can a big 3-pointer to end the third quarter after Boston had fallen behind by 13.

Advertisement

▪ One play that will drive Stevens crazy: After Javonte Green scored inside in the second quarter, the Pistons inbounded the ball and caught Boston’s defense sleeping as Bey streaked in for a dunk as he was fouled. That can’t happen.

▪ The Pistons led 52-46 with 41.5 seconds left in the half but had a terrible finish. The Celtics were looking for a two-for-one opportunity and Detroit let the inbounds pass roll to midcourt before Tatum picked it up and attacked for a foul. Then the opportunity repeated itself with just 31.5 seconds left, and the Pistons once again let Tatum walk to midcourt before picking up the ball and drilling a quick 3-pointer with 28.8 seconds left. That set up another two-for-one opportunity that ended with Tatum finding Green for a dunk.

▪ Robert Williams missed his second consecutive game because of hip soreness.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.