Former Patriots WR Chris Hogan is hoping to make a comeback — in lacrosse

Hogan has declared for the Premier Lacrosse League Entry Draft in March. The former wide receiver, who won two Super Bowls with the Patriots, will be eligible to be chosen by one of the league’s eight teams. Hogan, who was a first team all-conference selection and captain of the lacrosse team at Penn State, is looking to return to his roots.

Now, if his latest plan goes as hoped, lacrosse announcers will be pointing out that Hogan played professional football. He’s attempting to make a comeback, just not in the sport one might expect.

Throughout his NFL career, announcers seemed unable to go an entire game without mentioning that Chris Hogan played college lacrosse.

In 2019, during an interview with Paul Carcaterra, Hogan expressed interest in returning to lacrosse one day if the opportunity presented itself.

“What it would it take, honestly, to play a season in professional lacrosse?” Carcaterra asked.

“Oh, nothing,” Hogan replied.

“You would do it?” Carcaterra asked.

“Just someone to call me,” said Hogan, who added then that he hadn’t put on a pair of lacrosse gloves in close to eight years.

The @pll account commented at the time: “Sounds good to us @chrishogan_15.”

Now, it appears the 32-year-old Hogan – who played five games with the New York Jets this past season but was released off injured reserve in December – believes the time is right.

Cannons Lacrosse Club has the first pick in the PLL Draft. The team, which was previously known as the Boston Cannons of Major League Lacrosse, is entering a new era this season in the PLL.

While it’s highly unlikely they would take him No. 1 overall, there is a chance Hogan could end up playing for Cannons Lacrosse Club, as the team has the first pick in each round of the draft.

