Kevin Durant ready to return to action for Nets following seven-day quarantine

Kevin Durant rejoined the Brooklyn Nets at practice Friday after missing three games for coronavirus health and safety protocol reasons, including a mandatory seven-day quarantine after being a close contact of a team employee who tested positive for the virus. Coach Steve Nash said the star forward will be “a full go” on a five-game road trip that commences Saturday in San Francisco against a Golden State Warriors club Durant won two NBA titles with … Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro was cleared to resume basketball activities ahead of Saturday night’s game at Utah after missing one game for coronavirus health and safety coronavirus protocols. Herro was flagged after a test result Thursday, then cleared after returning subsequent negative tests. He was not allowed to play against Houston that night, but joined the team for its flight to Salt Lake City.

The Atlantic Coast Conference shifted a men’s basketball game featuring Boston College at Georgia Tech from Tuesday to Wednesday at noon. Georgia Tech had been scheduled to play four games in seven days as it makes up contests that were postponed by COVID-19 protocols. Now the Yellow Jackets will get two days off after Sunday’s home game against Pittsburgh before hosting the Eagles … In women’s basketball, Christyn Williams broke out of a slump with 19 points and No. 2 UConn (16-1, 13-0 Big East) overcame another slow start for a 64-40 win at Georgetown (1-10, 1-10) for its sixth straight win. Williams was 8 of 19 from the field and sparked a 16-2 run that turned the game around. The junior guard had missed 23 of her previous 27 attempts from the field. Paige Bueckers, playing 39 minutes on a sprained right ankle, had 19 points and nine assists … Michaela Onyenwere had 25 points and seven rebounds to lead No. 8 UCLA (12-3, 9-3 Pac-12) to a 69-58 win at Utah (5-12, 4-12). Brynna Maxwell led the Utes with 14 points and six assists … In women’s hockey, Savannah Norcross tied the game in the second period and assisted on Cayla Barnes’s winner at 2:45 of overtime as No. 6 BC (13-3-0 Hockey East) took a 2-1 victory over No. 10 Providence (10-6-1) at Conte Forum. Abigail Levy made 30 saves for the Eagles … Oregon quarterback Tyler Shough is entering the transfer portal with three years of eligibility remaining. Shough started all seven games for the Ducks as a redshirt sophomore in 2020, passing for 1,559 yards and 13 touchdowns with six interceptions.

HOCKEY

Stamkos heads additions to COVID-19 list

Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos was one of five players added to the NHL’s COVID-19 list, a day after he was unable to play in a 5-2 loss to Florida. The Lightning had listed Stamkos as day-to-day with a lower-body injury. The Flyers now have seven players on the list with the additions of defenseman Oskar Lindblom and forward Scott Laughton. Lindblom returned for the playoffs this past summer after being diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma, rare type of bone cancer in December 2019. Coyotes forward John Hayden and Red Wings goalie Calvin Pickard also were new additions to the list … Chris Drury, who won the Hobey Award while at Boston University before a 12-year NHL career, was named general manager of the United States men’s hockey team that will compete at the 2021 IIHF World Championship. The tournament is scheduled for May 21-June 6, in Riga, Latvia. Drury, the associate GM of the New York Rangers, will be assisted by the United States Men’s National Team Advisory Group, which is led by John Vanbiesbrouck, USA Hockey assistant executive director of hockey operations, and includes nine NHL GMs: Kevyn Adams (Sabres), Stan Bowman (Blackhawks), Tom Fitzgerald (Devils), Jeff Gorton (Rangers), Bill Guerin (Wild), Lou Lamoriello (Islanders), David Poile (Predators), Don Waddell (Hurricanes), and Bill Zito (Panthers). Drury also served as GM in 2019 and was named GM for the 2020 tournament before it was canceled due to COVID-19 … Injured Bishop Feehan boys’ hockey player, AJ Quetta, is being transferred on Monday to Shepherd Center in Atlanta for at least three months of rehabilitation … Ontario has given its two American Hockey League teams Belleville Senators, Toronto Marlies) the green light to play home games in the province. Play in the five-team Canadian Division began Friday, but the league put the Senators and Marlies on the road through February as it waited word from Ontario authorities.

SOCCER

American Che loaned to Bayern Munich

German club Bayern Munich signed 17-year-old American defender Justin Che on loan from FC Dallas. Che had been one of six Dallas players on trial at Bayern this month as part of a partnership agreement between the clubs and now joins on loan until the end of this season. Bayern said Che will be part of the under-19 team but will also have training opportunities with the reserve squad, which plays in Germany’s third division. The deal was possible before the age of 18, the usual minimum age for international transfers, because Che is also a German citizen, Bayern added … Tottenham was the latest English Premier League club to have its next European game moved to a neutral country because of travel restrictions in England during the coronavirus pandemic. UEFA said Tottenham will play Austrian side Wolfsberger next Thursday in Budapest, Hungary. Liverpool and Manchester City are already going to the Puskas Arena in Budapest in the next two weeks for Champions League games. They face Leipzig and Borussia Mönchengladbach, respectively, in first legs of the round of 16. Arsenal was moved for a second time, and will go to Greece to host Benfica in the Europa League. The second leg game in the round of 32 will be played at the home stadium of Olympiakos in Piraeus on Feb. 25, one week after Benfica’s “home” game takes place in Rome at Stadio Olimpico.

MISCELLANY

Hermann slides to third world title in a row

Tina Hermann rallied in the final heat to win her third straight world skeleton championship, beating fellow German slider Jacqueline Loelling, finishing four runs over two days in 3 minutes, 52.97 seconds — 0.11 seconds ahead of Loelling, who led going into the final run at Altenberg, Germany. Russia’s Elena Nikitina was third. Katie Uhlaender of the United States finished sixth in her final world championships. Sara Roderick of Truro, was 24th in her first world championships. Germany’s Christopher Grotheer, who was third by 0.06 seconds at the midway point, rallied to win the men’s title in 3:46.31, 0.28 seconds faster than Alexander Tretiakov of Russia. Germany’s Alexander Gassner was third, 1.20 seconds off the pace. Austin Florian of Southington, Conn., was 15th … As expected, Yoshiro Mori resigned as the president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee after sexist comments made last week in which he said women “talk too much.” The resignation of the former Japanese prime minister comes just over five months before the postponed Olympics are to open in the middle of a pandemic with public sentiment overwhelmingly against the games.