Martín Pérez says Red Sox have no excuse; they have to have a good year

“We don’t have an excuse. We have to have a good year. I think we have the team to go out there and compete,” said Pérez, who met with reporters via video conference while seated in the driver’s seat of his Mercedes GT.

The lefthander’s one-year contract became official Friday and he believes a turnaround is possible.

Martín Pérez, at least, is excited about the 2021 Red Sox.

“This is going to be a fun year. We have to make it special for the fans.”

Pérez led a dreadful rotation with 12 starts last season, going 3-5 with a 4.50 earned run average. He went at least five innings in nine starts, giving up three earned runs or fewer seven times.

The Sox declined their $6.85 million option on Pérez on Nov. 1, choosing instead to pay a $500,000 buyout. The sides then agreed on a one-year, $4.5 million deal in mid-January with a $6 million option for 2022 or another $500,000 buyout.

By waiting, the Sox saved $1.85 million.

“All my offseason my mind was with Boston. My heart, too,” said Pérez, who turns 30 in April.

Pérez initially signed with the Sox in December of 2019, in part, out of a desire to play for Alex Cora, who was fired less than a month later.

Cora returned in October, which made Pérez’s decision to come back easier.

“Everything is going to be different because we’re going to have Alex back,” he said. “It’s going to be a different dynamic. I feel good … I feel he’s going to help me a lot.”

Pérez feels Cora will make a difference.

“We maybe [don’t] have the big names the Red Sox had in 2018 but if we play hard and we play with heart and we enjoy what we do and we have fun every night we’re going to do good things,” Pérez said.

“He’s a champion. He’s going to ride the bus with the guys that are going to be a champion, too.”

Chris Mazza was designated for assignment to make room for Pérez on the 40-man roster. The righthander was 1-2 with a 4.80 ERA in nine appearances last season, six as a starter.

The Sox have an agreement in place with Japanese righthander Hirokazu Sawamura but have not yet added him to the roster.





