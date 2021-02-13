Jaroslav Halak turns in flawless performance as Bruins beat Rangers to win fifth in a row

Boston (10-1-2) has won five in a row and has points in 10 consecutive games (9-0-1). A second-period goal by Nick Ritchie, on a follow-up chance that had Shesterkin wishing for a do-over, was all the Bruins needed. The Bruins have won seven of their 13 games by one goal.

In a duel of sharp netminders that included a spicy second period, Halak and the Bruins emerged with a 1-0 win at Madison Square Garden.

Halak made an efficient 21 stops, sealing the Bruins’ first first shutout win of the season. It was Halak’s first clean sheet since Dec. 27, 2019 at Buffalo (26 saves). It was also the 51st shutout of his career, breaking a tie with teammate Tuukka Rask (and Chris Osgood) for 30th all-time. Halak moved into a five-way tie for 26th, with Tomas Vokoun, Curtis Joseph, Dave Kerr, and Rogie Vachon.

The only regulation loss to date for the B’s, Jan. 18 against the Islanders, has faded out of view. Here come the grind-you-down Isles again, on Saturday on Long Island. The Bruins will try to avenge their only shutout (1-0) loss of the year.

Advertisement

The back end of a Wednesday-Friday back-to-back opened sleepily, but the Bruins and Rangers engaged in a pair of scraps in a second period that saw the B’s outshoot the Rangers, 18-6. The heat lowered in the third, the Bruins finishing up, 30-21, in pucks on net.

The Bruins were a perfect 6 for 6 on the penalty kill, the last of which came when Charlie McAvoy flung a puck out of his own zone for delay of game with 1:02 left. The best defenseman on the Boston roster, who also tripped Kaapo Kakko at 4:31 of the third, watched his mates seal the game, skating 4 on 6 with Shesterkin out of the net.

Advertisement

The Rangers were 4 for 4 in stunting the visitors’ five-forward power play unit. The Bruins landed zero shots on their final PP, 1:38 into the third.

Some observations through the first two periods:

▪ The pregame coffee took a while to kick in, but a sleepy night in Manhattan got jumping in the second period.

Ritchie put the Bruins ahead at 9:27 of the middle frame, with his fifth goal of the season (and first at even strength). Off a David Krejci breakout feed, the burly winger steamed down the right flank, put a low backhand on net and followed by banking his rebound off Rangers netminder Igor Shesterkin from below the goal line.

It was a bad goal for Shesterkin, who didn’t have his short side sealed off. The Rangers seemed irritated about that, or something else, because the temperature spiked.

▪ Trent Frederic and Brendan Lemieux fought off the ensuing center-ice draw, then taunted and jawed at each other from the penalty boxes. It did not seem like they were satisfied. Frederic certainly wasn’t, considering how Lemieux — the son of Claude, the former object of Cam Neely’s loathing — jumped him off the faceoff, and landed six quick rights before Frederic got his bearings. The latter recovered, and the two traded wild swings before falling to the ice. Frederic was seen saying, “We’re going again” to Lemieux as the two skated to the box.

Advertisement

▪ Ritchie tipped a shot off from the point on his next shift, then got away with a tap to the head of Shesterkin, as he skated through the crease after a whistle. Ritchie landed a game-high five shots, and tied Patrice Bergeron with six attempts, through two periods.

▪ A minute after the goal, the Bruins found themselves shorthanded after Brad Marchand (cross-checking), Sean Kuraly (boarding) and New York’s Brett Howden (slashing) were sent off after a dustup. They killed that, and four other penalties through 40 minutes.

▪ The Bruins were 0 for 3 on the power play after two periods, using five forwards on the first unit most of the time. In all situations, they outshot the Rangers, 24-16, through two periods.

▪ Another fight went off with 4:46 left in the second, Jeremy Lauzon scoring a decisive win over Pavel Buchnevich. Lauzon earned an extra 10 minutes for misconduct, possibly for taking extra liberties with Buchnevich in the post-fight pile-up.

▪ Entering Friday, no one had a better third-period goal differential than Boston’s plus-9. Calgary was also plus-9.

▪ Jake DeBrusk, fresh off his seven-shot, 14-attempt night on Wednesday, landed one shot though 40:00. He also took some friendly fire off the face with less than seven minutes left in the second. He was not bloodied, but appeared to have a puck mark on his chin. He didn’t miss a shift.

▪ Halak robbed Rangers No. 1 overall pick Alexis Lafrenière twice on the same shift in the first period. He came up with a kick stop when the rookie whacked a puck out of midair, then stuffed Lafrenière on a one-timer from the slot.

Advertisement

▪ Marchand and Rangers center Mika Zibanejad were on the ice for nearly 10 minutes at the end of the warmup, neither wanting to surrender the superstition of being the last one off the ice. Waiting near their respective team’s exits as the Zambonis circled the rink, they finally settled it with a rock-paper-scissors duel. Zibanejad (rock) beat Marchand (scissors).

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.