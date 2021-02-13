Northeastern tops Towson to give coach Bill Coen his 250th win

Greg Eboigbodin had 13 points for Northeastern (9-6, 8-1 Colonial Athletic Association), which earned its fourth consecutive road victory. Jason Strong added 12 points and seven rebounds.

Coen’s coaching win tied him with Northeastern legend Jim Calhoun for most wins in the program. Walker was 13-of-20 shooting with a career-high seven 3-pointers, and also had 5 assists.

Shaquille Walters, the Huskies’ second leading scorer (12points per game), scored 4 points on 1-of-6 shooting.

Jason Gibson and Zane Martin each scored 14 points for the Tigers (3-13, 2-9), whose losing streak reached eight games. Demetrius Mims had 11 points.

Nicolas Timberlake, who was second on the Tigers in scoring (12 ppg), scored 4 points on 1 of 6 shooting.

The Huskies outscored the Tigers, 37-29, in the second half and shot 59 percent (13 for 22) in the final 20 minutes. Northeastern shot a season-high 56 percent for the game, and made 46 percent (10 for 22) of its 3-pointers.

Northeastern led for nearly 35 minutes, and held a 39-38 lead at the half. The Huskies limited the Tigers to just 32 percent shooting (8 for 25) in the final 20 minutes and improve to 7-0 this season in CAA play when leading at the break.