Northeastern tops Towson to give coach Bill Coen his 250th win

TOWSON, Md. — Tyson Walker scored a career-high 36 points as Northeastern topped Towson, 76-67, on Saturday, giving coach Bill Coen his 250th win.
Coen’s coaching win tied him with Northeastern legend Jim Calhoun for most wins in the program. Walker was 13-of-20 shooting with a career-high seven 3-pointers, and also had 5 assists.
Greg Eboigbodin had 13 points for Northeastern (9-6, 8-1 Colonial Athletic Association), which earned its fourth consecutive road victory. Jason Strong added 12 points and seven rebounds.
Shaquille Walters, the Huskies’ second leading scorer (12points per game), scored 4 points on 1-of-6 shooting.
Jason Gibson and Zane Martin each scored 14 points for the Tigers (3-13, 2-9), whose losing streak reached eight games. Demetrius Mims had 11 points.
Nicolas Timberlake, who was second on the Tigers in scoring (12 ppg), scored 4 points on 1 of 6 shooting.
The Huskies outscored the Tigers, 37-29, in the second half and shot 59 percent (13 for 22) in the final 20 minutes. Northeastern shot a season-high 56 percent for the game, and made 46 percent (10 for 22) of its 3-pointers.
Northeastern led for nearly 35 minutes, and held a 39-38 lead at the half. The Huskies limited the Tigers to just 32 percent shooting (8 for 25) in the final 20 minutes and improve to 7-0 this season in CAA play when leading at the break.