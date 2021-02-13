Rays boost staff by bringing aboard Rich Hill, Collin McHugh on one-year deals

Hill, a 40-year-old lefthander from Milton who has pitched for nine others teams over portions of 16 seasons, agreed to a deal worth $2.5 million. He is 67-44 with a 3.79 ERA in stints with the Dodgers, Cubs, Orioles, Red Sox, Indians, Angels, Yankees, Athletics, and Twins.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Saturday because the agreements are pending physicals by the players and have not been announced.

Pitchers Rich Hill and Collin McHugh have agreed to one-year contracts with the Tampa Bay Rays, a person familiar with the deals told the Associated Press.

The starter went 30-16 with a 3.16 ERA from 2016-2019 with the Dodgers and was 2-2 with a 3.03 ERA with the Twins during the 2020 pandemic-shortened season.

McHugh, 33, has been a starter and reliever during parts of eight seasons with the Mets, Rockies, and Astros, going 58-43 with a 3.95 ERA. The righthander signed with the Red Sox in 2020 but opted out of the shortened season while recovering from an injury.

Hill and McHugh are the latest additions to a pitching staff that Tampa Bay is revamping after winning the AL pennant last season. The team declined an option on righthander Charlie Morton and traded 2018 AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell, creating openings in the rotation that offseason signees Michael Wacha and Chris Archer will have an opportunity to fill.

Mets make room for Tebow

Tim Tebow has been invited to big league spring training by the Mets, taking one of 75 spots after Major League Baseball limited spring roster sizes as a coronavirus precaution.

The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner returned to baseball in 2016 for the first time since his junior year of high school and played 77 games at Triple A in 2019 before the pandemic wiped out the 2020 minor league season.

A lefty-hitting outfielder, the 33-year-old Tebow batted .163 with four homers and 19 RBIs two years ago with Syracuse. He’s been invited to major league spring training each of the past four years and has hit .151 in 34 games, connecting for his first and only homer last spring before camps were closed.

Despite the poor numbers, Tebow was among the 28 nonroster spring invitees announced by New York on Saturday. The majority of minor league players won’t report to camps until the big leaguers depart for Opening Day April 1.

Mets’ Lugo needs elbow procedure

The Mets’ pitching staff took a hit before the start of spring training when the team announced that Seth Lugo needs elbow surgery and will miss the start of the season.

An MRI revealed a bone spur in the righthander’s pitching shoulder. Mets medical director David Altchek will operate Tuesday at the Hospital for Special Surgery.

Lugo will not throw for six weeks, and he will not be game ready until well into the season.

The Mets said a bone spur broke during Lugo’s heightened workouts leading to spring training. Inflammation would not subside, and Lugo recently informed the medical staff.

The 31-year-old Lugo was 3-4 with a 5.15 ERA in seven starts and nine relief appearances during 2020. He moved into the rotation in mid-August to replace a faltering Steven Matz. Lugo was one of the most durable relievers in 2019, with a 2.70 ERA over 80 innings in 61 games.

Lugo agreed last month to a $2,925,000, one-year contract and was projected to be back in the bullpen this season as a setup man for closer Edwin Díaz.

Orioles roll dice with Harvey

Matt Harvey will try to revive his career with the Orioles, as the 31-year-old righthander agreed to a minor league contract. He would get a $1 million, one-year contract if added to the 40-man roster, and would have the chance to earn performance bonuses.

Harvey was 0-3 with an 11.57 ERA in four starts and three relief appearances for the Royals. His fastball averaged 94.5 m.p.h., down from 97 m.p.h. in 2013.

Harvey, an All-Star with the Mets in 2013, was derailed by Tommy John surgery in October 2013 and an operation to correct Thoracic Outlet Syndrome in 2016.

Harvey went 34-37 with a 3.66 ERA for the Mets from 2012 until he was traded to Cincinnati in May 2018. He moved to the Angels in 2019 and the Royals in 2020, and is 44-52 with a 4.14 ERA in 144 starts and eight relief appearances.

Yankees to give Bruce a shot

Jay Bruce agreed to a minor league contract with the Yankees and will try to win a job at big league spring training.

The 33-year-old outfielder has an opportunity as a left-handed bat in a primarily right-handed lineup. The Yankees’ outfield features switch-hitter center fielder Aaron Hicks and right-handed-hitting right fielder Aaron Judge.

Bruce hit .198 with six homers and 14 RBIs for Philadelphia in 96 at-bats during the pandemic-shortened season. He is a three-time All-Star with a .245 average, 318 home runs, and 948 RBIs during 13 big league seasons with the Reds (2008-15), Mets (2016-18), Indians (2018), Mariners (2019), and Phillies.

Diamondbacks add Cabrera

The Diamondbacks have agreed to a $1.75 million, one-year deal with veteran infielder Asdrúbal Cabrera, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told the AP.

Cabrera, 35, can earn up to $1.05 million in performance bonuses.

He is a two-time All-Star who was with the Nationals in 2020, batting .242 with eight homers and 31 RBIs.

Cabrera was an All-Star with the Indians in 2011 and 2012. He has played all four infield positions during his career and has nearly 1,700 career hits, along with 188 homers.

Players go 2-1 in arbitration hearings

St. Louis pitcher Jack Flaherty and Atlanta pitcher Mike Soroka won their salary arbitration cases, while Tampa Bay reliever Ryan Yarbrough lost.

Flaherty was awarded a raise from from $604,500 to $3.9 million by arbitrators who heard arguments Feb. 5. The Cardinals had submitted $3 million. Flaherty, 25, was 4-3 with a 4.91 ERA in nine starts, striking out 49 and walking 16 in 40⅓ innings.

Soroka was given a raise from $583,500 to $2.8 million. The Braves had argued for $2.1 million.

Soroka, 23, was 0-1 with a 3.95 ERA in three starts. His year ended when he tore his right Achilles’ tendon while pitching against the Mets Aug. 3. Soroka had surgery four days later and hopes to be ready for Opening Day.

Yarbrough received a raise from $578,500 to $2.3 million rather than his request for $3.1 million. Yarbrough, a 29-year-old lefthander, was 1-4 with a 3.56 ERA in nine starts and two relief appearances, striking out 44 and walking 12 in 55⅔ innings. He was 1-0 with a 3.68 ERA in two postseason starts and five relief appearances, helping the Rays reach the World Series.

Players and teams have split six decisions. The Mets defeated J.D. Davis and the Orioles beat Anthony Santander; Ji-Man Choi defeated the Rays.

Four players remain scheduled for hearings next week: Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes, Cubs outfielder Ian Happ, San Francisco second baseman Donovan Solano, and Atlanta shortstop Dansby Swanson.

All cases are being argued over Zoom due to the pandemic.