Trent Frederic has the ability to get under the skin of opponents, but can he give the Bruins a little more offense?

Frederic’s pair of fights, against Capitals tough guy Tom Wilson and Rangers irritant Brendan Lemieux, demonstrably sparked his team in those games, both of which were Bruins wins. Entering Saturday, Frederic had drawn seven penalties, most on the team and tied for ninth in the league.

Trent Frederic may never be more than a bottom-six forward in Boston. But that remains to be seen. Coaxing more offense from the youngster’s hands, when they’re not curled into fists, is one of Bruce Cassidy’s current projects.

Though league leader Brady Tkachuk (15 drawn penalties) can skate and get under the skin of opponents, the rest of the leading group — Connor McDavid (11), Elias Pettersson and Conor Garland (10 each), Matt Duchene and Dylan Larkin (nine each), and Nikolaj Ehlers and Jakub Voracek (eight) — drew their calls mainly with speed and puckhandling. Frederic’s came on fights, hooks, slashes, and in one instance, a WWE-style takedown by an angry P.K. Subban.

Frederic is at his best when he’s using his frame (6 feet 2 inches, 203 pounds) to get in the way of opponents. Entering Game No. 31 of his career Saturday night against the Islanders, Frederic sometimes finds himself in the way of his teammates. Part of that may come from the switch from center, where he played most of his pre-Bruins career, to left wing. Once he cleans up his routes and simplifies his game, the production could come.

Or not. The 23-year-old was nearly a point-a-game guy at Wisconsin (65 points in 66 games) but didn’t shoot the lights out in his two-plus AHL seasons (65 points in 127 games). To date, the only point of his NHL career was an assist off the rush, a slick feed for a Charlie Coyle deflection against the Flyers on Jan. 23.

“We’re still learning, to be honest with you, where his offensive ceiling is,” Cassidy said. “I think there’s definitely more there.”

Some of the coaching points are simple. Friday against the Rangers, during one extended possession late in the second period, Frederic peeled off toward the corner during a net-front scramble for possession. Center Sean Kuraly won the puck and slipped it to where he thought Frederic was, or should have been.

“If he just hangs in there, somewhere in the slot, net-front, he probably has an easy tap-in. A good play by Kuraly behind the back,” Cassidy noted.

Frederic also loses the puck in transition a fair amount. Unless a player is supremely quick, skilled, and creative — “the Marchys and Pastas of the world,” in Cassidy’s terms — they typically find little room to work with on the wing.

“He needs to be a little more straight-line,” Cassidy said. “Think more like Craig Smith, where it’s on your stick, you’re going to try to separate and get it to the net, because he does have a good shot.”

…

Another power forward relatively new to the Black and Gold lineup, Nick Ritchie, keeps progressing. Cassidy viewed his even-strength goal off the rush in Friday’s game as another encouraging sign.

Cassidy said Ritchie has brought expected beef in front of the net and on the walls. His craftiness, on the other hand, “that’s the part I wasn’t quite as aware of,” Cassidy said. “When he gets the puck down low in traffic, he’s got a real good sense of where to put it, where the pressure’s coming from, typically doesn’t hang onto it too long.”

Each of Ritchie’s five goals have come around the net. That trend is likely to continue. His coaches would be happy if he continued to make good decisions off the rush.

“I think he’s done a good job managing the puck now between the blues,” Cassidy said. “Before there were a few more turnovers. I think last year, (he was) trying to force plays in there that this year he’s done a better job recognizing what’s available to him.”

Ritchie’s solid play has allowed Cassidy a measure of stability with his lines. The burly left winger has been working with David Krejci, who picked up his 10th assist of the year via Ritchie’s goal on Friday, and right winger Smith. It is not necessarily Cassidy’s intention to put Jake DeBrusk back with Krejci as long as Ritchie and Krejci are going.

“We think there’s some goals in that duo,” Cassidy said. “The complement on the right side, could that be Jake playing his off side with some speed? Yes. Right now we have Smith there. I’ve liked Smith with [Charlie] Coyle. So no, there’s no immediate plan, but I suspect at some point, if we don’t see the results, then we’ll go back to Jake. But it might have to be on the right side.”

Two more wild cards in the lineup shuttle: Ondrej Kase, still out with a suspected concussion, and Jack Studnicka, who tallied a secondary assist on a Jakub Lauko goal for Providence on Saturday.

…

The longest road winning streak in Bruins history is nine games (achieved most recently in March 2014), but the longest streak of road wins with no home games mixed in is six (done twice, in Feb./March 2011, and Feb. 1972). The Bruins had five straight wins, all on the road, entering Saturday … Defenseman John Moore made his season debut Saturday, replacing Connor Clifton on the left side of partner Brandon Carlo. “Just something we’d considered with the back-to-back,” Cassidy said “He’s been working hard, so we feel tonight’s a good night to do it and we’ll go from there.” Moore’s most recent game action was last Aug. 26, in the Game 3 blowout (7-1) loss to Tampa. Moore was minus-1 that game … After Saturday, the Bruins are scheduled for two games in the next 11 days: Thursday at home against the Devils, and next Sunday against the Flyers in Lake Tahoe. Those games remain in doubt, given the state of the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list. There were no Bruins on Saturday’s list, and while the Devils got back five players from the list, they still had 13 players unavailable (Monday’s game at TD Garden was postponed). The Flyers had seven players on the list. The Sabres (eight players), who had a pair of games against the Bruins moved, do not see the Bruins until March 18. The Rangers (one) host the Bruins on Feb. 26. The Penguins, Islanders, and Capitals had a full squad.

