‘SNL’ tackles Trump’s second impeachment trial, mocks his defense team and Republicans

In a parody of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Alex Moffat played the contentious host of the Fox News program, opening the show first with a “loose collection of scare-mongering nonsequiturs.”

Only hours after the 57-43 vote to convict Trump for inciting the deadly insurrection at the US Capitol on Jan. 6 was finalized — which included seven Republicans in favor of impeaching the former president, but ultimately fell short of the majority needed — the comedy sketch show presented a mock recap of the events that unfolded throughout the trial.

With Donald Trump again prominently featured in the news headlines — this time for his historic second impeachment trial — politics once more took center stage in this week’s opening sketch of “Saturday Night Live.”

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham (played by Kate McKinnon) was the first guest on the show, introduced by Moffat as both a “power player” in the hearings and a “65-year-old teacher’s pet.”

“We all agree the attack on the Capitol was a horrible thing,” McKinnon’s Graham said, her finger pointing at the screen and voice quivering. “But just because the rioters were yelling ‘fight for Trump’ doesn’t mean they meant Donald Trump.”

Now that the trial is over, McKinnon said, “we can move past this and focus on the serious issues — that’s locking up Hillary [Clinton] and freeing beautiful Britney Spears.”

Offering a robust defense of Trump — typical of the real-life Graham — McKinnon said the former president did not “attempt [a] coup — he is cool.”

Texas Senator Ted Cruz (played by Aidy Bryant) then joined the scene. Cruz has faced serious pushback for leading the charge, along with Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, to protest the certification of the Electoral College votes in Joe Biden’s favor — an event that fell on the same day as the violent siege.

The show addressed how Cruz, along with Graham and Utah Senator Mike Lee, met with Trump’s defense team to discuss the status of the case a day before his lawyers were scheduled to take the floor.

“Like any impartial juror, we took it upon ourselves to meet with the defense lawyers to give them some very simple legal advice: stop and don’t,” Bryant said.

The program then transitioned to a review of the arguments presented by Bruce Castor and Michael van der Veen — Trump’s lawyers — during the trial, mocking the ambling disposition of Castor (played by Mikey Day) and the outbursts of van der Veen (played by Pete Davidson), who repeatedly mentioned his ties to Philadelphia.

A montage of various movies scenes where the word “fight” was uttered — including shots from “The Karate Kid” and “Fight Club” — was then played by Davidson’s van der Veen, mocking how Trump’s lawyers compared Democrats using the word to inspire their base to the former president employing the phrase to incite the insurrection.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (played by Beck Bennett) was the last guest on the program. While the Kentucky senator offered a denunciation of Trump following the vote and called him “morally responsible” for the attack, he moved to acquit the president.

“Everyone knows you cannot impeach a former president,” Bennett said. “That’s why we should have impeached him before back when I said we couldn’t.”

When Moffat’s Carlson asked what the next moves are for Republicans, Bennett’s McConnell said: “I don’t know about my colleagues, but I plan to reach my hand across the aisle and then yank it back and slide it across my hair and say, ‘too slow.’”

Watch the full cold open below:





Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.