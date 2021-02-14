Biden aide Ducklo resigns over report that he threatened a reporter

(Bloomberg) -- White House spokesman TJ Ducklo has resigned after a recent report that he threatened a reporter who was investigating his relationship with another journalist.
“We accepted the resignation of TJ Ducklo after a discussion with him this evening,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement. The discussion took place with the support of White House chief of staff Ron Klain, she said.
On Friday the White House suspended Ducklo for a week without pay over the incident. Vanity Fair reported Friday that Ducklo used misogynistic language as he threatened a Politico reporter who was reporting on Ducklo’s relationship with an Axios reporter.
“No words can express my regret, my embarrassment, and my disgust for my behavior,” Ducklo said in a statement posted to Twitter. “I used language that no woman should ever have to hear from anyone.”
My statement on resigning from the White House. pic.twitter.com/3Jpiiv75vB— TJ Ducklo (@TDucklo) February 14, 2021
Ducklo worked in the communications department at Bloomberg from April 2016 to March 2017.
