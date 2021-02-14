The Black history I carry with me: Therlande Louissaint and Marlyn Urquiza

A Beautiful Resistance is celebrating Black History Month by amplifying local stories of change-makers and the people inspired by them.

“My name is Therlande Louissaint and this is my best friend/venture partner Marlyn Urquiza. We are first-generation children of immigrant parents from Haiti, the Dominican Republic, and El Salvador. We want to celebrate New England Black History by honoring Black Market, a staple in our community, graciously opened by Kai and Chris Grant in 2017.