The Black history I carry with me: Therlande Louissaint and Marlyn Urquiza

A Beautiful Resistance is celebrating Black History Month by amplifying local stories of change-makers and the people inspired by them.
“My name is Therlande Louissaint and this is my best friend/venture partner Marlyn Urquiza. We are first-generation children of immigrant parents from Haiti, the Dominican Republic, and El Salvador. We want to celebrate New England Black History by honoring Black Market, a staple in our community, graciously opened by Kai and Chris Grant in 2017.
They believed in our vision and gave us a roof to create Estrogenia, a safe space comprised of women of color involved in the arts, entrepreneurship, health care, and entertainment. A room full of love in the heart of Roxbury, for the people, by our people.”
Black Market in Nubian Square is an afrocentric space for Black economic empowerment and cultural enrichment.
