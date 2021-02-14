Bulger handler John Connolly may be medically released from Florida prison

“It’s not a big, earth-shattering event. The state is doing what is decent,” said James McDonald, a Miami attorney representing Connolly in an attempt to get a new trial. “John is not being singled out in any way at all.”

Connolly is 80 and has cancer, his attorney said Sunday. If at least two of three commissioners on Florida’s Parole and Conditional Medical Releases board agree, he would be able to leave prison after more than 20 years behind bars.

John J. Connolly Jr., the former FBI agent convicted of helping James “Whitey” Bulger’s gang in a Miami murder plot, could be a free man for the first time in more than two decades after he goes before Florida prison officials Wednesday for a hearing to consider a compassionate medical release.

His hearing is scheduled for Wednesday at 10 a.m., and will be open to the public through a conference call line and video livestream.

“As practical and humanitarian matter, almost all inmates diagnosed with a terminally ill condition are granted release in most every state and federal system,” said Peter Mullane, a Cambridge attorney who has also represented Connolly. “Nothing unusual.”

McDonald said he had not spoken to his client since he received notice of the hearing last week. If Connolly is released, he said, they still plan to seek a retrial.

The Boston Herald first reported about the scheduled hearing on Friday.

Connolly was convicted in 2008 of second-degree murder in connection with the 1982 death of businessman John B. Callahan.

Connolly, like Bulger, grew up in South Boston’s Old Harbor Housing Project, and had recruited Bulger as an FBI informant in the 1970s. But the arrangement went sour, and Connolly was ultimately convicted of accepting bribes; alerting Bulger and his right-hand man, Stephen “The Rifleman” Flemmi, when investigators got close to implicating them; and falsifying FBI reports.

Connolly had told Bulger and Flemmi that the FBI was looking to question Callahan about the 1981 murder of World Jai Alai owner Roger Wheeler in Oklahoma and two other killings in Boston, Flemmi told jurors during Connolly’s trial.

That tip led Bulger and Flemmi to plot Callahan’s murder, prosecutors argued. An associate, John Martorano, lured Callahan to Florida, shot him, and left his body in a car at Miami International Airport. Though Connolly was far from the murder scene — he was on Cape Cod — an appeals court ruled in 2015 that his murder conviction was proper because he was a “principal in the first degree.”

Bulger, caught in California in 2011 after 16 years on the run, was later sentenced to life for killing 11 people during the 1970s and ’80s. He was beaten to death in a federal prison in West Virginia in 2018, just hours after he was transferred there. Flemmi remains in federal prison.

Last April, when the coronavirus was rapidly spreading through prisons and jails across the country, Connolly’s attorneys argued that his medical conditions — among them diabetes, an umbilical hernia requiring surgery, skin cancer, and osteoarthritis in his left hip — put him at great risk for the virus. A judge denied their request.

