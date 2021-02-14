Family remembers slain Dorchester man as devoted father, hardworking family member

“We are so grateful for everyone that has reached out to offer your prayers and support,” his family wrote. “Brandon was a beautiful soul that will be missed by all who ever had the opportunity to meet him.”

Brandon Williams, a 32-year-old Dorchester man who was “senselessly” shot and killed earlier this month, was a doting father and an adored family member who worked three jobs to provide for his young daughter, his family said in a statement on Friday.

Williams was found Feb. 4 suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the area of Capen and Evans streets, just steps away from the front door of City Councilor-at-Large Julia Mejia in Dorchester, according to Boston police. Williams’s mother called 911 around 10 p.m. to report that her son had been shot, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A background check showed that Williams had no criminal record. Police have so far made no arrests in his killing, the department said Sunday.

Williams and his girlfriend became “proud and doting parents” to a daughter, Alilah Williams, in 2016, his family said. Williams returned to Boston about a year ago to care for his daughter after she was hospitalized, the family said. He and his father hadmoved from Boston to Jacksonville, Fla., when Williams was a young child.

The Williams family has set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds for Alilah’s education and financial needs. As of Sunday evening, the page had raised about $12,000 of the $25,000 goal.

Williams “was the most funny, kind and respectful young man who was always willing to help anyone in need,” according to the page. “But most of all he was a dedicated father to his 4-year-old daughter Alilah. Being a father was his greatest joy.”

Born the first of four siblings, Williams was remembered as a hardworking family member who loved fishing and cooking, his family said. He graduated from Jean Ribault High School in Jacksonville, Fla., in 1998.

Williams’ life was commemorated in a virtual service Saturday morning, according to the family.

“In our darkest moments, we are comforted by the beautiful memories we were able to share with Brandon and the sun of Brandon’s aura that now shines brightly over his daughter,” his family wrote.

