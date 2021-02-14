Fire destroys 4 buildings at Paul Newman’s camp for children in Connecticut.

The fire tore through the camp’s arts and crafts, woodshop, cooking zone and camp store buildings, James Canton, the camp’s chief executive officer said in a statement posted to the organization’s website.

A fire Friday evening destroyed four buildings at the The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp for seriously ill children in Ashford, Conn. founded by the late actor Paul Newman, the organization’s leader said.

The camp, which works to provide “a different kind of healing,” was founded in 1988 by Newman, according to the website. It offers year round programs onsite, in hospitals and clinics, and in the homes and communities of campers. The camp is funded in part through proceeds from the sale of “Newman’s Own” brand products.

“We are a community that celebrates the spirit of childhood, the sound of laughter and the feeling of endless possibility,” the organization’s website said.

Canton said he appreciated the efforts of the local fire departments and Connecticut State Police. The origin and cause of the blaze were being investigated by federal, state and local authorities.

“Although the cause of the fire is unknown at this time, what is known is that The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp is a community devoted to hope and healing,” Canton said. “We will get through this in the way that we always have and always will – as a family.”





Material from the Associated Press was used in this story.







