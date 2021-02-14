Maine man killed in Tewksbury crash

A man from Maine was killed in a crash in Tewksbury early Sunday morning, shortly after midnight, according to Massachusetts State Police said.

Troopers responded to the site of the single-vehicle crash on Route 495 southbound, north of Exit 38, at 12:38 a.m. and found a 2007 Mercury Mariner rolled over into the median, State Police said in a statement.

The man, who was the only person in the SUV and was not identified, was taken to Lowell General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the statement said.