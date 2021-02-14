Maine man killed in Tewksbury crash

A man from Maine was killed in a crash in Tewksbury early Sunday morning, shortly after midnight, according to Massachusetts State Police said.
Troopers responded to the site of the single-vehicle crash on Route 495 southbound, north of Exit 38, at 12:38 a.m. and found a 2007 Mercury Mariner rolled over into the median, State Police said in a statement.
The man, who was the only person in the SUV and was not identified, was taken to Lowell General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the statement said.
State Police are investigating excessive speed as a possible contributing factor, the statement said.
Advertisement
Preliminary investigation indicates the man, who was ejected from the vehicle, was not wearing a seat belt, the statement said.
The crash remains under investigation by State Police, the statement said. The Tewksbury fire and police departments as well as the Massachusetts Department of Transportation assisted troopers at the scene.
The left and middle lanes at the site were closed for about two hours, the statement said.
Andrew Stanton can be reached at andrew.stanton@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @_andrewstanton.