North Reading woman injured in N.H. snowmobile crash

A 60-year-old woman from North Reading suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in a snowmobile crash in Pelham, N.H. Saturday, police said.

When police responded to the incident at a home on Noela Avenue at about 1:25 p.m., they found Michelle Saball partially underneath a 1997 Arctic Cat 600, Pelham Police Sergeant Brian Barbato said in a brief phone interview.

She had accidentally hit the gas and lost control of the snowmobile, causing it to flip over, he said.