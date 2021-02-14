North Reading woman injured in N.H. snowmobile crash

A 60-year-old woman from North Reading suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in a snowmobile crash in Pelham, N.H. Saturday, police said.
When police responded to the incident at a home on Noela Avenue at about 1:25 p.m., they found Michelle Saball partially underneath a 1997 Arctic Cat 600, Pelham Police Sergeant Brian Barbato said in a brief phone interview.
She had accidentally hit the gas and lost control of the snowmobile, causing it to flip over, he said.
She was taken to Lowell General Hospital, the statement said.
Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, the statement said.
There was no update on her condition Sunday morning, Barbato said.
The crash is being investigated by Pelham police and the New Hampshire Fish & Game Department.
