Commission may be main option to try to hold Trump accountable for his role in attack

Lawmakers in both parties have called for a commission modeled after the bipartisan panel established after the Sept. 11 attacks, with Representative Madeleine Dean, a Pennsylvania Democrat and an impeachment manager, on Sunday describing it as “an impartial commission, not guided by politics, filled with people who would stand up to the courage of their conviction.”

Such a commission appears to be the main remaining option for Congress to try to hold Trump to some accountability for his role in the attack. Top lawmakers have squashed a post-impeachment censure of the former president, and the possibility of barring Trump from holding office again under the 14th Amendment seems remote.

Following the acquittal of former president Donald Trump, there are growing calls among lawmakers for a bipartisan commission to investigate the administrative and law enforcement failures that failed to stop the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill and recommend changes for how to prevent another siege.

Former president George W. Bush signed a law establishing the Sept. 11 commission in 2002, mandated to investigate what caused the attack, what might have stopped it, and outline how to prevent a similar attack from occurring. The commission ultimately offered three dozen recommendations for how to reshape intelligence coordination and congressional oversight.

“We need a 9/11 commission to find out what happened and make sure it never happens again, and I want to make sure that the Capitol footprint can be better defended next time,” said Senator Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican, on “Fox News Sunday.”

Democrats, who abruptly dropped what had been a successful demand for witnesses during the final day of the trial, on Sunday framed a possible commission as a way to not only understand the failures that had led to the breach of the Capitol, but also to underscore Trump’s role in the events of the day.

“There’s still more evidence that the American people need and deserve to hear,” said Senator Chris Coons, a Delaware Democrat, on ABC’s “This Week,” adding that a commission would “make sure that we secure the Capitol going forward and lay bare the record of just how responsible” Trump was for the attack.

Before the impeachment trial, there had been some discussion of a bipartisan censure resolution in lieu of going forward with a trial. But lawmakers quickly abandoned the idea as the trial moved forward, in part because Democrats had demanded stronger language than what Republicans were comfortable with.

“Every senator has had the opportunity to express his or her views,” said Senator Susan Collins, a Maine Republican, who had been involved in those discussions.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California, at a news conference Saturday, declared such a resolution to be “a slap in the face of the Constitution.”

“We censure people for using stationery for the wrong purpose,” she said. “We don’t censure people for inciting insurrection that kills people in the Capitol.”

An independent 9/11 style commission, which probably would require legislation to create, would elevate the investigation a step higher, offering a definitive government-backed accounting of events.

Pelosi has expressed support for such a commission while stressing that the members who sit on it would be key. Still, such a panel would pose risks of sharpening partisan divisions or overshadowing Biden’s legislative agenda.

The Senate acquitted Trump of a charge of “incitement of insurrection” after House prosecutors laid out a case that he was an “inciter in chief” who unleashed a mob by stoking a monthslong campaign of spreading debunked conspiracy theories and false violent rhetoric that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

Trump’s lawyers countered that Trump’s words were not intended to incite the violence and that impeachment was nothing but a “witch hunt” designed to prevent him from serving in office again.

The conviction tally was the most bipartisan in American history but left Trump to declare victory and signal a political revival while a bitterly divided GOP bickered over its direction and his place in the party.

The lead House impeachment manager, Representative Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat, called the trial a “dramatic success in historical terms” by winning unprecedented support from GOP senators. He said the verdict didn’t match the reality of the strength of evidence.

“We successfully prosecuted him and convicted him in the court of public opinion and the court of history,” he said.

Raskin and Delegate Stacey Plaskett, a House prosecutor who represents the Virgin Islands, also defended the House team’s last-minute reversal not to call a witness, Representative Jaime Herrera Beutler, a Washington Republican. They acknowledged they were aware they might lose some GOP votes for conviction if they extended the trial much longer.

Beutler’s statement late Friday that Trump rebuffed a plea from House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy to call off the rioters was ultimately entered into the trial record.

“I think what we did was, we got what we wanted, which was her statement, which was what she said, and had it put into the record,” Plaskett said.

“It’s frustrating, but the founders knew what they were doing and so we live with the system that we have,” she said of the verdict, describing it as “heartbreaking.” “But, listen, we didn’t need more witnesses. We needed more senators with spines.”

Material from the Associated Press was included in this report.