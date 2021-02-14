Mass. reports 35,589 new COVID-19 vaccinations, plus 60 deaths, 1,820 cases

The total number of shots administered amounted to 73.7 percent percent of the 1,150,500 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The number of new vaccinations was smaller than on Saturday, when 48,767 new administered doses were reported.

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 35,589 to 1,118,374, state officials reported Sunday.

The total shots administered included 829,419 first shots and 288,955 second shots. Those who have had their second shot of the currently approved two-dose vaccines are considered fully vaccinated.

Massachusetts is in the midst of a high-stakes campaign to vaccinate 4.1 million adults in an effort to bring an end to a pandemic that has sickened hundreds of thousands and caused more than 15,000 deaths in the state. The state’s effort got off to a slow start but has picked up recently.

The department, in a separate report, reported 1,820 new confirmed coronavirus cases Sunday, bringing the state’s total to 529,255. The department also reported 60 new confirmed coronavirus deaths, bringing the state’s total to 15,176.

The DPH said 45,916 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 1,125 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

The DPH also reported that 110,894 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to almost 15 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 2,617 people, bringing that total to 518,763.





The DPH reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 2.17 percent.

The department said the rate would be 3.5 percent if the effect of college testing programs — in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases — is factored out.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here. To check out the state’s vaccine statistics reports, click here.

