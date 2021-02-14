‘We’re going to Disney World’: Trump defense team celebrates impeachment verdict

When the Senate acquitted Donald Trump on Saturday, finding him not-guilty of inciting the deadly attack at the US Capitol, at least one group of individuals appeared to be outwardly joyful: The Trump defense team.
Photos of the group show lawyers posing for pictures and congratulating each other as they departed the Senate chamber following the 57-43 verdict. Trump attorney Michael van der Veen was overhead saying, “We’re going to Disney World,” according to a USA Today reporter Christal Hayes, who heard the comment. It’s a phrase often shouted by Super Bowl MVPs, but van der Veen used it to describe his state of mind as the Trump’s second impeachment trial came to an end.
Here’s the moment Trump lawyer van der Veen fist bumped a fellow member of the legal team and said, “We’re going to Disney World!” https://t.co/zJkMy7Bv8q— Christal Hayes (@Journo_Christal) February 13, 2021
He and others were photographed fist-bumping on the Senate subway.
Van der Veen delivered the defense’s closing argument on Saturday, arguing that Trump was a victim and comparing the deadly Capitol attack to the racial injustice protests that occurred last summer. He said Trump’s call to action on Jan. 6, telling his supporters to “fight like hell,” was protected under his First Amendment rights.
Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.
