fb-pixel Skip to main content

‘We’re going to Disney World’: Trump defense team celebrates impeachment verdict

By Anissa Gardizy Globe Staff,Updated February 13, 2021, 1 hour ago
Trump lawyer Michael van der Veen celebrated after the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump.
Trump lawyer Michael van der Veen celebrated after the second impeachment trial of Donald Trump.ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images

When the Senate acquitted Donald Trump on Saturday, finding him not-guilty of inciting the deadly attack at the US Capitol, at least one group of individuals appeared to be outwardly joyful: The Trump defense team.

Photos of the group show lawyers posing for pictures and congratulating each other as they departed the Senate chamber following the 57-43 verdict. Trump attorney Michael van der Veen was overhead saying, “We’re going to Disney World,” according to a USA Today reporter Christal Hayes, who heard the comment. It’s a phrase often shouted by Super Bowl MVPs, but van der Veen used it to describe his state of mind as the Trump’s second impeachment trial came to an end.

Advertisement

He and others were photographed fist-bumping on the Senate subway.

Van der Veen delivered the defense’s closing argument on Saturday, arguing that Trump was a victim and comparing the deadly Capitol attack to the racial injustice protests that occurred last summer. He said Trump’s call to action on Jan. 6, telling his supporters to “fight like hell,” was protected under his First Amendment rights.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.

Boston Globe video