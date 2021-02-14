‘We’re going to Disney World’: Trump defense team celebrates impeachment verdict

When the Senate acquitted Donald Trump on Saturday, finding him not-guilty of inciting the deadly attack at the US Capitol, at least one group of individuals appeared to be outwardly joyful: The Trump defense team.

Photos of the group show lawyers posing for pictures and congratulating each other as they departed the Senate chamber following the 57-43 verdict. Trump attorney Michael van der Veen was overhead saying, “We’re going to Disney World,” according to a USA Today reporter Christal Hayes, who heard the comment. It’s a phrase often shouted by Super Bowl MVPs, but van der Veen used it to describe his state of mind as the Trump’s second impeachment trial came to an end.