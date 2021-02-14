Antiracism training: a work in progress

US is far from post-racial, and the challenge is complex
In “A hole in the heart of antiracism training” (Ideas, Feb. 7), Chloé Valdary makes many crucial points. However, as she herself indicates, the subject of race in the United States is complex, and I don’t believe that the problems have any easy either-or solutions. As a white Jewish man in his 70s, I have learned a lot about this recently.
We may look different, but we are all one race: human. The legacy of slavery has had a lasting impact on the descendants of slaveholders and slaves. All white people, including myself, are conditioned to accept racist beliefs even though we don’t want to, and often we deny having them. Eliminating my own racist conditioning has been an ongoing project. I have found it useful to ask Black people about their lives, and listen carefully with genuine interest, and without judgment. (I try to do the same in a range of conversations across differences, such as with Trump supporters.)
I have not found it useful to feel guilty, or to “confess.” I do, however, need to be part of what Valdary might call the loving community. I need to have compassion for myself and for all other humans, even those in power who perpetuate injustices. That is not easy. When dealing with such people, we need to stop their destructive behavior first, before we can help them to recover spiritually.
The United States is far from post-racial. We surely need to end the killing of Black people. In addition to cherishing all humans, we need to stop the institutional inequities. To accomplish this, we need social and governmental programs, as I believe Ibram X. Kendi intends.
Eric Lessinger
Gloucester
Compassion is our best weapon
Thank you for sharing Chloé Valdary’s insightful analysis, in “A hole in the heart of antiracism training,” about the dangers of racial essentialism. I agree with Valdary that compassion is the best weapon against racism and extremism, and that self-compassion leads to compassion for others. I am so glad she founded the consultancy Theory of Enchantment to spread this message.
In today’s politics, I have noticed people on either side of our increasingly wide political divide using caricatures of the opposition that do not tell the full story. There is definitely a need for more nuance. I see compassion, thoughtfulness, open conversation, and real relationships with people across difference as the path toward progress.
Angel Reyes
Brookline