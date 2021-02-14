Antiracism training: a work in progress

US is far from post-racial, and the challenge is complex

In “A hole in the heart of antiracism training” (Ideas, Feb. 7), Chloé Valdary makes many crucial points. However, as she herself indicates, the subject of race in the United States is complex, and I don’t believe that the problems have any easy either-or solutions. As a white Jewish man in his 70s, I have learned a lot about this recently.

We may look different, but we are all one race: human. The legacy of slavery has had a lasting impact on the descendants of slaveholders and slaves. All white people, including myself, are conditioned to accept racist beliefs even though we don’t want to, and often we deny having them. Eliminating my own racist conditioning has been an ongoing project. I have found it useful to ask Black people about their lives, and listen carefully with genuine interest, and without judgment. (I try to do the same in a range of conversations across differences, such as with Trump supporters.)