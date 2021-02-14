Brady launched the Lombardi Trophy across the water. The daughter of the silversmith who created the first one wants an apology

The video of the former New England Patriot’s quarterback making the daring throw appeared to stress out many, including one broadcaster who yelped as he witnessed the prized possession fly through the air — as well as Brady’s own daughter, who can be heard loudly protesting the decision.

In a widely circulated video, Tom Brady — celebrating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ dominating win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV — launches the Vince Lombardi Trophy across the water and into the hands of those on a nearby boat.

But Lorraine Grohs, whose dad crafted the first Lombardi Trophy, was more than slightly dismayed — or jokingly fearful, like some — when she saw the video.

Advertisement

Her father, Greg Grohs, was the master silversmith at Tiffany and Company from 1967 to 1994, Fox 4 News reported.

“I have a big history of this trophy being made by my father, and it’s such an honor and I know all the craftsmen that made it when my dad was there also at Tiffany’s, and it takes a lot of hard work,” she said.

Grohs told the outlet that it “really upset” her that “this trophy was disgraced and disrespected by being thrown as if it were a real football.”

“It takes a lot of work — a lot of hard work,” Grohs said. “A lot of hours go into it.”

Grohs said she was “so upset” over the incident that she has lost a couple of day’s worth of sleep.

“I know the passion that goes into this trophy and how my dad and all his fellow silversmiths are so proud to make this,” she said. “I’ve seen this trophy being made at the factory at Tiffany’s, and it’s a beautiful trophy. My father had to chisel the seams, he had to chisel the seams by hand. There is a newspaper article that shows him working on that trophy. The ball is hand-formed and the base is as well.”

Advertisement

While she isn’t the biggest football fan, Grohs said she always watches the Super Bowl for one specific reason: “to see all the owners and the football players just hold it up [the Lombardi Trophy] with such pride and hold it up and show everybody.”

She is asking for an apology from Brady.

“Not just to me and my family and the other silversmiths, but to the fans,” Grohs said.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.