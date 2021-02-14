There were few encouraging moments for the Celtics, and other observations from a loss to a lowly opponent

Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown had 25 points apiece for the Celtics on 20 for 39 combined shooting, but the rest of the team managed to make just 12 of 51 shots.

Boston trailed by 25 points with just over four minutes left before making the damage look less severe than it really was with backups on the floor to close the game.

The Celtics’ wobbly season reached its nadir on Sunday, as they followed up Friday’s loss to the Pistons by being pummeled by the lowly Wizards, 104-91. Detroit and Washington have a combined record of 3-2 against the Celtics this season, and 11-34 against the rest of the NBA.

Observations from the game:

▪ Jayson Tatum’s shooting slump has now progressed to the point where it should be a concern. He’s made 50 percent of his shots just once in 11 games since returning from a COVID-19 absence, and the downturn recently has been significant. He has made just 32 of 91 (35.1 percent) shots over Boston’s last five games. He entered Sunday second in the NBA in minutes per game, and it’s possible he also has some lingering effects from having COVID-19, but something is off.

▪ The Wizards started the game by getting a few easy baskets inside after miscommunication by the Celtics defense, and that was a sign of things to come over the rest of the half. Boston looked a step slow and disengaged in the opening half.

▪ There were very few encouraging moments for the Celtics, but Walker’s play on offense was one. He had been mired in a brutal stretch inside the arc, making just 1 of his last 20 two-point attempts. But on Sunday he probed and had a couple of nice first-quarter finishes off the glass, seemingly giving him some confidence in an area he has thrived throughout his career. He followed that up in the second quarter with a pair of tough mid-range buckets and went to halftime with 15 points on 6 of 9 shooting, including 4 of 5 on two-point tries.

▪ Rookie Aaron Nesmith, who had played just 10 minutes over Boston’s last eight games, entered midway through the first quarter for an extended run. He was fouled on a 3-pointer and mostly held up fine defensively, but didn’t make a real impact during his 12-minute stretch. He got another chance in the third quarter and had a nice defensive play against Beal in transition, forcing a travel.

▪ The end of the first quarter was a sign of things to come for the Celtics. Boston had the ball and a chance to hold for the final shot before Grant Williams missed a 3-pointer from the left corner with 12 seconds left. He was open, so it wasn’t a terrible shot, but the timing wasn’t ideal. But then Tristan Thompson grabbed the offensive rebound and quickly fired it back up, and it was another miss. That left the Wizards plenty of time to push upcourt and get a Deni Avdija 3-pointer before the buzzer.

▪ Marcus Smart’s absence was never more apparent than the start of the third quarter, when the Wizards offense seemingly did as it pleased, roasting the Celtics for easy fast-break chances along with backdoor cuts in half-court sets that left Boston’s players looking around for someone to blame.

The Celtics fell behind, 77-53, when Russell Westbrook completed a three-point play with 6:09 left in the third. Boston then needed just over two minutes to slice the deficit in half, pulling within 78-64 on a Brown three-point play. But the comeback stalled there, with Washington stretching its lead back at the free-throw line.

▪ Celtics other than Walker and Brown had combined to go 0 for 16 on 3-pointers before Semi Ojeleye hit one at the 7:33 mark of the fourth quarter.





Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.