History on the side of Hanover, Scituate in Patriot Cup boys’ hockey victories

In the early game of the doubleheader, Scituate bested Marshfield, a school in its first year as a full member of the league, 2-0.

Hanover knocked off Hingham, a guest in the Patriot League for boys’ hockey this winter, with a four-goal explosion in the third period to win 4-2 at Hobomock Ice Arena in Pembroke. The Hawks dealt the Harbormen their first loss of the season.

Saturday’s Patriot Cup second-round games, which pitted two Division 1 powers against schools from lower divisions, couldn’t have gone better for the league’s mainstays.

The win for the Hawks (11-1-1) was their first over Hingham (11-1) in more than 20 years, in their first meeting since the Harbormen last played a Patriot League schedule in 2001-02. Both programs have had enormous amounts of success in the interim, combining for six state titles across Divisions 1A-3, but it was Christian Sacco’s game-winner at 11:57 of the third that proved the difference for Hanover, a 2020 Division 3 state co-champion.

Hingham's John Choueiri (24) controls the puck along the boards while being watched by teammate Andrew Concannon (27) and Hanover's Matthew Flynn. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

It was atonement for Sacco, too, after he drew a cross-checking penalty that enabled Lars Osterberg to tie the game for the Harbormen on the power play at 2-2 at 8:08 of the third.

“It felt legendary,” Sacco said. “After a bad penalty by me — I take full responsibility — to get that goal, it was nice.”

Aidan Brazel scored for Hingham 11:12 into the first period, and that 1-0 lead held until Manning Morris knotted things up at 1-1 at 3:26 of the third. The Hawks took their first lead at 4:46 on a Max DaSilva power play strike before Osterberg’s equalizer.

While Sacco’s goal stood as the difference maker, Hanover wasn’t able to truly breath easily until Tyler MacDermott’s goal at 13:16 of the third, in which he split between a pair of defenders and lifted the insurance strike to send Hingham to the losers’ bracket of the tournament.

“Hingham is a premier Division 1 program,” Hanover coach Jonny Abban said. “I think my kids in the first period were a little tentative, then they realized they could skate with them.”

Liam Monahan made 24 saves for the Hawks, including 10 in the third period.

Hingham will face Duxbury on Monday in an elimination game for the right to play Scituate on Wednesday at Gallo Arena in Buzzards Bay, while Marshfield will face Plymouth North on Monday for the right to play Hanover at Gallo.

Scituate's Evan McBrien hits the ice as he tries to control the puck during Saturday's Patriot Cup win over Marshfield. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Cole Coyne recorded a 26-save shutout for Scituate (11-1), which remains unbeaten since dropping its season opener on Jan. 2, 5-2, against the same Marshfield team. Scituate, which competes as a Division 2 team, hadn’t beaten Marshfield (7-3-2) since 2000.

It was the second shutout of the season for Coyne, who benefitted from a Brendan Boyle goal in the first period and an Evan McBrien tally in the third off a feed from Boyle.

“That first game was humbling,” Scituate coach Brian Hurcombe said of the earlier loss to the Rams. “We thought we played well against them the first time but we took seven penalties, which didn’t help us.”

Brendan Boyle celebrates with the Scituate bench after his goal in Saturday's win over Marshfield. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Abington 3, Silver Lake 2 — Spencer Merrick made 29 saves and the Green Wave (5-1-2) got goals from Mikey Pineau, Evan St. Martin and Jake Quinn in their nonleague win at Rockland Ice Arena.

Andover 3, North Andover 0 — Seniors Luke Vacarro, Anton Pace and Tim Kobelski each scored for the Golden Warriors (1-4-1) in the Merrimack Valley Conference tilt at Haverhill Valley Forum.

Barnstable 3, St. John Paul II 0 — Parker O’Connell scored twice and Casey White the other for visiting Barnstable (5-4), and Conor Higgins earned the shutout in the Cape & Islands game at Kennedy Rink in Hyannis.

Cambridge 2, Boston Latin 0 — Senior Luc Denney scored his 100th career point with a power play goal for the Falcons (5-5-1), who prevailed in the Dual County League home game at Simoni Rink. The teams meet again Monday in a DCL Cup semifinal.

Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk 7, Bourne 2 — Colten Nastar scored twice and Sam Bastis made 19 saves, leading the Falcons (9-0-1) to the South Coast Conference semifinal victory at New England Sports Village. D-R/Seekonk will play fellow unbeaten Somerset Berkley in the title game.

Duxbury 3, North Quincy 2 — The Dragons (6-6-2) got two goals from Grady Abban and another from Hutchinson Rose, then held off the Raiders in a Patriot Cup second-round game at Zapustas Arena. Duxbury will face Hingham in Monday’s third round.

Essex Tech 7, Northeast 0 — Dan Masta had a hat trick and Cam Cannizzaro scored twice as the Hawks (6-3-1) clinched a share of their first Commonwealth Athletic title with the home win at Essex Sports Center.

Falmouth 5, Milton 4 — Harry Hennessy scored the winning goal with 20 seconds left and added three assists, and Max McDonald had two goals and two assists as the Clippers (7-2-1) held off the Wildcats in a nonleague game at Falmouth Ice Arena.

Hopkinton 3, Holliston 0 — Colin Norred secured his second shutout in as many games for the Hillers (6-2), who got power play goals from Joe Carrazza and Pavit Mehra as well as a goal from Aidan Walsh in the Tri-Valley road win at Loring Arena. Cam Jerrett and Geoff Tocco had two assists each.

Medway 3, Westwood 3 — Alex Infanger scored twice and Cole Theodore added one as the host Mustangs (7-2-2) wrapped up their Tri-Valley League season at Sgt. Pirelli Veterans Arena. Evan Monaghan made 18 stops.

Nantucket 4, Dennis-Yarmouth 0 — Senior captain James Culkins pitched a shutout for the Whalers (9-1-1), and junior Hudson Perry scored what proved to be the game-winner in the first period of the Cape & Islands League tilt at Tony Kent Arena.

Needham 4, Newton North 2 — Kenny Keyes scored his first career goal, and captain Chris Kajunski had a goal and assist to lead the visiting Rockets (2-3-2) in the Bay State Conference matchup at Ryan Skating Arena.

Newburyport 2, North Reading 1 — Ryan Archer’s goal with just over three minutes left gave the host Clippers (8-1-1) a share of the Cape Ann League championship with the win at Graf Skating Rink. Colin Richmond added a goal and assist, and Owen Spence two assists.

Plymouth North 4, Whitman-Hanson 3 — Kevin Norwood scored twice and the Eagles (8-5-1) advanced to the third round of the Patriot Cup with the win at Armstrong Arena. Plymouth North, which also got goals from Josh Bates and Logan Tomasello, will face Marshfield on Monday.

Saint Joseph Prep 3, Greater Lowell/Nashoba Tech 1 — Liam Brown scored twice and James Stanislaski was strong in net for the Phoenix (3-4) in the nonleague win at Warrior Ice Arena.

Somerset Berkley 4, Old Rochester/Fairhaven 3 — Evan Affonso scored twice and the Raiders (7-0-1) held on in the South Coast Conference semifinal game at Driscoll Arena. Somerset Berkley will face Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk in the title game.

Weymouth 5, Brookline 0 — Nick Marrocco scored twice, Jack Doyle had a goal and assist and the Wildcats (7-4-1) took home the Bay State Conference win at Connell Memorial Rink.

Woburn 4, Winchester 3 — Senior captain Lance Anderson scored the game-winning goal for the Tanners (6-1-1) with less than a second remaining in regulation, his third goal of the game. Senior captain Jonathan Surrette tallied a goal and an assist for Woburn in the Middlesex League tilt at O’Brien Arena.

Girls’ hockey

Arlington Catholic 2, Bishop Fenwick/Essex Tech 1 — Senior captain Mary Cate Flynn and junior Maggie Milne scored for the Cougars (8-7-1) in the Catholic Central League Cup quarterfinal at Essex Sports Center. AC will face top-seeded Matignon in Wednesday’s semifinals.

Cohasset/Hanover 1, Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake 0 — Sofia King scored on a backhand in the shootout and Anna Tedeschi stopped all five attempts she faced, leading C/H (3-8-2) to the Patriot Cup second-round win at Hobomock Ice Arena. C/H faces Hingham in Monday’s third round.

Duxbury 4, North Quincy/Quincy 0 — Mae Pittenger scored twice for the Dragons (12-1-1) in the second round of the Patriot Cup at The Bog. Duxbury advances to the semifinals on Wednesday at Gallo, while Q/NQ (9-3-1) will take on Plymouth on Monday at The Bog.

Natick 3, Wellesley 2 — Junior Caroline Gates potted the game-winning goal with 5:05 remaining, and freshman Kiera Dempsey recorded two assists for the visiting Redhawks (8-0-1) in the Bay State Carey win at Wellesley Sports Center.

Pembroke 3, Hingham 2 — Miranda DeMita scored the winning goal in overtime to give the Titans (12-1) the victory in the Patriot Cup second-round game at Zapustas Rink. Pembroke advances to Wednesday’s semifinals against either Plymouth or Quincy/North Quincy.

St. Mary’s 6, Archbishop Williams 0 — Marina DiBiasio had a hat trick and the Spartans (12-2-3) prevailed in the Catholic Central League Cup quarterfinal at Connery Rink. St. Mary’s will face Austin Prep in Wednesday’s semifinals.

Boys’ basketball

Burke 80, Boston English 62 — Junior Ethan Daleba posted a double-double (36 points, 13 rebounds) and freshman Ramsay Checo scored 30 points for the Bulldogs (3-2) in Boston City League action. Junior Mekhi Dedrick dropped in a game-high 41 points for the Eagles (3-1), surpassing 1,000 career points in the loss.

Dover-Sherborn 81, Medfield 51 — The host Raiders (9-2) finished their Tri-Valley League season with a 30-point win behind high-scoring performances from seniors Ben Teich (27 points) and Ben Chittick (23).

Franklin 77, Stoughton 67 — Senior captain Declan Walmsley scored 34 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the host Panthers (6-5) in Hockomock League action.

Lowell Catholic 66, Northeast 46 — Senior Sam Ortega scored 12 points, pulled in seven rebounds, and dished five assists for the host Crusaders (7-1) in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference win.

Natick 63, Weston 39 — Joe Connolly scored a game-high 12 points in the nonleague road win for the Redhawks (5-4).

Whitman-Hanson 68, North Quincy 58 — Junior Amari Jamison scored 26 points and senior captain Nate Amado added 18 points for the host Panthers (10-0) in the opening round of the Patriot League Cup.

Girls’ basketball

Austin Prep 51, Cardinal Spellman 44 — Senior Molly Ardito scored 16 points for the host Cougars (2-8) in the Catholic Central League Cup preliminary-round matchup.

Bishop Feehan 61, Arlington Catholic 38 — Junior Lydia Mordarski scored 16 points and grabbed 6 rebounds for the host Shamrocks (10-3) in the Catholic Central League Cup quarterfinal matchup. Senior Kyla Cunningham had 12 points and 6 rebounds for Bishop Feehan.

Oliver Ames 71, Stoughton 24 — With seniors Caroline Flynn, Jess Erlich, and Kelsey Yelle (17 points, 15 rebounds) playing their final home game, the Tigers (9-0) wrapped up the Hockomock’s Davenport title in North Easton. Caroline Peper netted a team-high 19 points and OA finished with 28 total assists.

Reading 43, Lexington 31 — Junior Jackie Malley scored 22 points for the visiting Rockets (3-5) in Middlesex League action. Senior Kiara Tangney had 12 points and 13 rebounds in the win.

Ursuline 46, Malden Catholic 45 — Junior Ava Carol rebounded a missed free throw, spun, and banked in a shot at the buzzer to give the host Bears (1-3) their first win of the year.

Colin Bannen, Ethan McDowell, and Charlie Wolfson contributed. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.