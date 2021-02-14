Justin Turner returning to World Series champion Dodgers

LOS ANGELES — Justin Turner is returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers with a two-year deal, announcing via Twitter on Saturday night that he’s ready to “run it back” with the World Series champions.

The 36-year-old third baseman batted .307 with four homers, 23 RBIs, and an .860 OPS during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

He hit .320 with two homers during the World Series before being pulled from the deciding Game 6 after testing positive for the coronavirus. He infamously returned to the field after the final out and removed his mask near teammates during the celebration.