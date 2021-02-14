Matthew Stafford addresses the rumors behind his reported trade demands: ‘I asked to go to a team that was ready to win a championship’

Quarterback Matthew Stafford said that when it came to his trade demands, there were multiple teams on his no-trade list.

Speaking with the Detroit Free Press, Stafford said he asked to be traded to a team “that was ready to win a championship.” And while he didn’t speak specifically about the rumor involving his no-trade wishes and the Patriots, it’s reasonable to assume by his statement that he believes New England isn’t part of that conversation at this point.

“What’s accurate is — and this is an incredible thing by [the Lions] — I asked to go to a team that was ready to win a championship,” Stafford said. “And, you know, there were a few teams on that list. There were a few teams that were not on that list. And they were respectful of that and understood completely. I had thoughts and reasons for each one of them.”