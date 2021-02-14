Par Lindholm headed back to Sweden after being released by Bruins

Pär Lindholm’s short Bruins career is apparently finished.
Swedish outlet Aftonbladet reported that Lindholm, who was waived by Boston on Sunday, is heading back to the Swedish Elite League outfit. Skellefteå on a multi-year contract The Bruins reportedly agreed to terminate the contract.
Lindholm, 29, appeared in one game for the Bruins this season, spending most of it on the taxi squad. He was on the second year of a two-year, $1.7 million deal.
In 2019-20, the fourth-liner recorded three goals and three assists in 40 games.
The Bruins are stocked with bottom-six options. Like Lindholm, Trent Frederic (currently the No. 4 left wing) and Greg McKegg are left shots who can play center and wing. Anton Blidh is another left wing option.
Before signing with Toronto in 2018-19 (he was traded to Winnipeg later that season), Lindholm spent four seasons with Skellefteå. The season before making the NHL leap, he was nearly a point-per-game player (18-29--47 in 49 games) and played for Sweden in the PyeongChang Olympics.
