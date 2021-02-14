Bruins, playing for the third time in four nights, finally come up short

Mathew Barzal cashed in a power play one-timer 5:30 into the third, and with 5:28 to go, Jean-Gabriel Pageau (two goals) slipped a shorthanded goal past Tuukka Rask (38 saves on 42 shots). The Islanders (6-4-3) were more energized from the jump, and carried long stretches of the play.

They lost to the Islanders, 4-2, after surrendering two goals in the third period. It was the second loss in regulation for the Bruins (10-2-2), both at Nassau Coliseum to the distant sons of Denis Potvin. It also ended their five-game win streak and 10-game point streak.

Shorthanded on the blue line and and with tanks empty at the end of a road trip, the Bruins could not muster another third-period comeback.

Advertisement

Rask skated to the bench with 2:45 to go, the Bruins trying to erase a two-goal deficit. Neither Patrice Bergeron nor Brad Marchand, who assisted on each other’s goals earlier in the game, could come up with another.

The Bruins allowed a season-high in shots (42). They were playing with five defensemen for the final 40 minutes, after Jakub Zboril left with an upper-body injury. One of those back liners: John Moore, was playing for the second time since March 2020.

He was in the lineup to end a back-to-back, three-games-in-four-nights run, which saw the Bruins improve their third-period goal differential to a league-best plus-9. After Saturday, it is plus-7.

With 6:22 left, Jeremy Lauzon absorbed a whack to the face from the stick of Jordan Eberle. But Leo Komarov, who was on waivers earlier in the day, broke shorthanded and made a sharp lead feed to Pageau. Those two combined for the tying goal in the second, muscling their way into Rask’s kitchen.

Some observations from the game:

▪ The Bruins looked every bit like a team finishing a back-to-back, playing their third game in four nights. But they were in the game after 40 minutes.

Advertisement

▪ Patrice Bergeron’s goal with 3:09 left in the second made it a 2-2 affair, despite the Bruins skating uphill for most of the period. They were outshot, 30-16, through two periods. At 5 on 5, the Islanders had 30 scoring chances to the Bruins’ 17, and a 17-5 edge in the middle frame.

But Bergeron snapped one against the grain, off a 3-on-2 rush feed from Brad Marchand, to give the Bruins a chance entering the third.

Entering the game, the Bruins’ plus-9 goal differential in the third period was best in the league. The Islanders had allowed a league-low five goals in third periods.

The Bruins, who were looking at four days off until their next game (and two games scheduled in their next eight days), were ready to burn whatever firewood was left.

▪ In the first, the Bruins took a 1-0 lead after spending a full minute in the Islanders’ zone, on another Bergeron-Marchand connection. As the Bruins made a line change — defensemen John Moore and Brandon Carlo stayed on the ice, but the David Krejci line gave way to the Bergeron trio — the captain held the puck below the goal as Marchand arrived in the slot. Bergeron looked over his right shoulder and sent a backhand feed through the slot to Marchand, who ripped it past Semyon Varlamov at 8:41.

▪ The Islanders responded with pressure, landing the game’s following six shot attempts in the span of two minutes. They cashed in at 11:36 when Jean-Gabriel Pageau knocked home a loose puck after ex-Boston College winger Oliver Wahlstrom stripped Kevan Miller.

Advertisement

▪ Netminder Tuukka Rask, strong to that point, surrendered a softie with 4:44 left in the first. Some 3:40 after Komarov’s hard-hat goal, all Jordan Eberle had to do was fire a half-slapper from the right wing that snuck through Rask’s five-hole.

Rask made a few awkward-looking saves among his first 28, including one with his back as he tried to hold the short-side post, and allowed a soft goal. But he was strong enough to keep the Bruins in it.

▪ Jakub Zboril did not look right in the first period, and sure enough, he did not play after that. The Bruins announced that the 23-year-old defenseman had an upper-body injury and would not return. He logged 5:48, with one hit and one giveaway. It is not clear if Zboril was injured Saturday, but he took a high hit from Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba in Friday’s game.

▪ The Bruins were down to five defensemen for the final 40 minutes, and one of them, John Moore, was playing his second game since March 2020. Moore earned some power-play time with Zboril MIA. As usual, Charlie McAvoy led the way (16:39 through 40 minutes, three hits, three blocks).

▪ The Bruins fired blanks on their only power play of the first two periods, falling to 0 for 9 over their last three-plus games.

Advertisement

▪ Nick Ritchie looked like the best Bruins forward. Moments before Bergeron’s second-period strike, he hit the crossbar on the breakaway after a flip pass from Jake DeBrusk. He landed three shots on six attempts and three hits, in the first 40 minutes.

▪ A bad turnover put Anders Bjork on the bench for most of the second period. The Bruins were buzzing but Bjork coughed it up in his own zone, forcing Rask to come up with a point-blank stop on Matt Martin. Bjork sat for the final 14:23.

▪ Miller, who has not missed a game this season, earned a $125,000 bonus for playing in his 14th game (or, 20 games, prorated for the 56-game season).

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.