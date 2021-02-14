Taking stock of the Bruins roster after one quarter of the pandemic-shortened 2021 NHL season

A few more 5 on 5 goals would help, but the Bruins have banked 22 of an available 28 points this year, and their goals allowed per game (2.14) and penalty kill (88 percent) both rank second. The power play is eighth (27.3 percent), despite firing blanks in the last four games (0 for 9).

At the quarter mark of this shortened season (Saturday’s loss to the Islanders), they have the third-best record (10-2-2) in the league and sit atop the new East Division (22 points), four points clear of the Flyers.

The Bruins, who are off until Thursday because of COVID-related schedule shuffling, have earned their rest.

“All in all, I think we like where we are,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “We’ve played good, solid Bruins hockey, played to our identity, built some young players into the mix here that are doing well for us. Haven’t relied on one particular area of the game.”

Taking stock of the roster from an expectations-vs.-performance standpoint:

Kevan Miller has been a veteran presence on the Bruins defense this season after missing 19 months with knee injuries. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty

Exceeding expectations

Nick Ritchie, LW: Seems to be settling in … Scoring at nearly a 30-goal, 60-point pace (5-5—10) … Wasn’t drafted 10th overall for his mobility, but has brought some skill along with bulk.

Kevan Miller, D: Four knee surgeries, zero issues so far … Looks great for a player who missed 19 months of action … Slam-dunk Masterton Trophy nominee.

Brandon Carlo, D: Upper-echelon defensive D who can be dangerous when he thinks offense … Both of his goals (2-1—3) were go-ahead snipes in third periods.

Jeremy Lauzon, D: Hard-edged defender has improved skating and puck skills … Hasn’t looked out of place next to Charlie McAvoy … Bruins were smart to bet on his improvement.

Jaroslav Halak, G: Typically hot to start the season, his .938 save percentage ranks third among goalies with three or more starts ... Yet to lose in regulation (4-0-1, 1.38 GAA).

Patrice Bergeron has taken on the Bruins captaincy following the departure of Zdeno Chara and hasn't missed a beat, entering Sunday tied for fifth in the NHL with 18 points. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Par performances

Patrice Bergeron, C: A fine start to his captaincy: 7-11—18 and tied with Brad Marchand for fifth in league scoring entering Sunday … A break between career games 1,103 and 1,104 can’t be a bad thing.

Brad Marchand, LW: MVP-caliber play (put Bergeron in that discussion, too) ... Few can match his compete … Six of nine goals (9-9—18) at even strength, one shorthanded.

Charlie McAvoy, D: Few holes in his game (1-10—11 in 14 games) … Play-driving, shutdown, No. 1 defenseman … Does not seem complacent … Averaging team-high 24:19 time on ice.

David Krejci, C: No matter the wingers, he finds them ... No goals, but 10 assists in 14 games.

Tuukka Rask, G: Not quite on top of his game (.906 save percentage, 6-2-1, 2.51 GAA).

Chris Wagner, RW and Sean Kuraly, C: Most nights, effectively working the Bruins out of the defensive zone and holding opponents’ scoring lines to a draw.

Connor Clifton, D: There in case of injury, but capable of full-time role … “Cliffy Hockey” means throw the body, jump up in the play.

Jake DeBrusk has struggled to get going this season, missing five games because of injury and managing only two assists in the nine games he has played. Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Need to see more

David Pastrnak, RW: Yet to find top gear after offseason hip surgery ... Put up half his points (3-2—5 out of 5-5—10) and all his goals in his second and third games back ... No goals in his last four.

Matt Grzelcyk, D: Rest comes at a good time for a lot of Bruins, Grzelcyk (lower body) included … Difference-maker when healthy.

Jake DeBrusk, LW: Two assists in nine games — and zero goals on 20 shots — isn’t cutting it … Always want more output from a player with his skating and skill … Fourth year in the league, given lots of offensive opportunity.

Charlie Coyle, C: Not a poor start, but hasn’t been the puck-possession monster … Some of this may be inconsistent linemates.

Craig Smith, RW: Has delivered a bit less than expected (three goals in 13 games), but solid enough … Has looked good on third line with Coyle.

Jakub Zboril, D: Flashes of offensive talent, and has had a few strong outings … Still finding his footing at the NHL level.

Anders Bjork, LW: Still unclear what he is: a complementary middle-six wing, or a speedy fourth-line forechecker? … Prone to mental mistakes that leave him benched.

Trent Frederic, LW: Team leader in penalties drawn (seven), but a work in progress at 5 on 5 … Offensive ceiling still TBD.

Ondrej Kase, RW: Czech for “crickets” ... Has not played since Jan. 16, following latest in a string of upper body injuries … Surprise: early returns on David Backes in Anaheim (13 games, 1-3—4) have been better than those on Kase in Boston (8 games, 0-1—1).

Jack Studnicka, RW: Got a taste of action before injury … Will work his way back from Providence … Baby steps for promising prospect.

Incomplete: John Moore, Par Lindholm, Anton Blidh, Karson Kuhlman.

