‘Last Week Tonight’: John Oliver unpacks the impeachment trial and what the ‘next’ pandemic might look like

Oliver had not been on air since November, and he began the program by noting that “clearly a lot has happened since” — including the vaccine rollout, Wall Street being thrown into a frenzy over GameStop, and this past week’s impeachment trial, which he dived into before the main segment.

After several months away, John Oliver returned with the season premiere of his show “Last Week Tonight” on Sunday to examine the likelihood of another pandemic arising — and what preventative measures can be taken now to reduce its scale.

Former president Donald Trump was acquitted in a 57-43 vote by the Senate Saturday during his historic second impeachment trial, clearing him of the charge that he incited the deadly insurrection at the US Capitol on Jan. 6 and leaving him free to pursue office again in the future.

“Democrats put on a compelling forensic case about Trump’s clear role as instigator of the January 6 riots and in response, his attorneys mounted a defense that could be charitably characterized as incoherent with lowlights ranging from one attorney reminiscing about his childhood record collection to another subjecting the Senate to an 11-minute video of Democrats simply using the word ‘fight,’” Oliver said.

He continued: “It might have seemed that they weren’t trying very hard, but that might be because they didn’t really have to.”

Oliver then played a clip of Texas Senator Ted Cruz saying how when he met with Trump’s lawyers while the case was still going on, he explained to them that they “already won” because there were not enough votes to convict.

“And the thing is, he was right. And what a truly inspiring glimpse that is into the world’s most deliberative body,” Oliver said. “I said to them, ‘You got to remember the outcome is predetermined, nothing means anything, and this entire process is a complete charade.’ Hands in everyone, dead eyes, empty hearts, Ted Cruz.”

After providing a summation of recent moves by the Republican Party on both a state and national level — from lawmakers participating in the violent siege to legislators across the country “pushing new laws to make voting significantly more difficult” in the wake of what has been referred to as “the most secure election” in the country’s history — Oliver bluntly stated that “Democrats simply cannot afford to rest on their laurels right now.”

“Republicans definitely aren’t. They’ve made it abundantly clear. They’re willing to take things to drastic levels, and Democrats just don’t seem remotely prepared to meet that threat right now,” Oliver said. “But you know what, you know what, don’t worry. I’m sure the GOP will simply put the past behind them, recognize what they’ve done wrong, and shepherd all of us into a bipartisan era of mutual cooperation for the common good.”

The ‘next’ pandemic

Oliver prefaced the main segment by noting that he wouldn’t be talking about the coronavirus but the “next” pandemic, “which I know sounds even less appealing.”

“But now might also be the most important time to talk about this because scientists attempted to warn us about the next pandemic long before the current one hit,” Oliver said. “And we didn’t really listen.”

Oliver then played a clip from an episode of “60 Minutes” that aired in 2004, “just after the SARS epidemic was contained.”

The leading scientist being interviewed said “something to be keeping you awake at night” was his concern that “we’re going to miss the next emerging disease” and suddenly find a “SARS virus that moves from one part of the planet to another, wiping out people as it moves along.”

The prediction, Oliver said, was “hauntingly spot on.”

“I know this current coronavirus might feel like a once in a lifetime nightmare, but it’s actually part of a global trend because the total number of infectious disease outbreaks has increased significantly since 1980,” Oliver said, listing off H1N1 in 2009, a series of Ebola outbreaks (most notably in 2014), MERS and Zika in 2015, and the current virus.

“And the truth is, if we’re not very careful, the next pandemic could well be even worse,” Oliver said.

He played another clip — this time of a disease expert interviewed by Vice last year — who said that there “are viruses currently circulating in wildlife [that] essentially kill 60 to 70 percent of the people they infect.”

COVID-19 is “not by any stretch of the imagination, the worst Mother Nature has to offer us,” said Dennis Carroll, the chair of the Global Virome Project, who was interviewed in the video.

But despite the devastation wrought by the ongoing pandemic, Oliver said, experts are “skeptical that we’ve learned nearly enough,” and fear that we will collectively try to forget that it even happened once life returns to some semblance of normal instead of changing any of our behaviors.

“So given all of that tonight, let’s talk about the next pandemic specifically, where new infectious diseases come from, why they’re on the rise, and what we can do to limit them,” Oliver said.

Oliver said research estimates that up to 75 percent of “new or emerging infectious diseases come from animals,” including the coronavirus. He explained that they are called “zoonotic diseases or zoonosis.”

“There are an estimated 1.7 million currently undiscovered viruses in mammals and birds of which between six and 800,000 could have the ability to infect humans — and lots of animal species are hosts for zoonotic disease,” Oliver said, referring to further research.

One of the biggest “vectors for transmitting viruses” is bats, Oliver said, noting that they have been linked to diseases including Ebola and COVID-19, among others. But the solution is not as simple as killing “all bats,” he said, explaining that they are “crucial elements of our ecosystem.”

“It is important to remember that the fact that we may have caught COVID from bats isn’t so much their fault as it is ours because outbreaks of bad viruses don’t tend to come from them seeking us out,” Oliver said. “They usually happen when a human takes a bat somewhere it would never go on its own or intrude on its home.”

He continued: “And that actually brings us to the first big thing we’re doing that may well bring about the next pandemic. And that is erasing the buffer between civilization and wildlife.”

Scientists, Oliver said, have repeatedly warned us about the dangers of mining, deforestation, urbanization, “and generally supplanting natural habitats.”

Oliver said humans have changed “three-quarters of the Earth’s land areas” and as a result, research shows that “vanishing boundary has brought increased risk — over 30 percent of new and emerging diseases are linked to deforestation and land-use change.”

“One of the clearest examples of habitat destruction fueling and emerging disease happened right here in the United States, where Lyme disease was first identified in Connecticut in the 1980s and was driven by suburbanization,” Oliver said. He proceeded to play a video from 2011 on the topic.

But, Oliver said, it’s not “just us moving closer to animals.”

“It’s that more and more, we are bringing wild animals into contact with us through the wildlife trade,” such as Paris Hilton adopting a kinkajou in the 2000s. She eventually had to go to the hospital because the animal bit her.

“The point here is exotic pet ownership has caused real problems,” Oliver said. “In 2003, 47 people across six states caught monkeypox, which had never infected humans outside of Africa, after having contact with infected prairie dogs purchased as pets.”

Another “famous way” wild animals can spread disease to humans is when they are sold for consumption at places referred to as “wet markets,” Oliver said, which are “essentially just places where fresh meat, seafood, and produce are sold.”

Some of these markets sell wildlife like bats and snakes, and because of the conditions they are in — different species of animals from all over the world kept in cages right next to each other — they can “be ideal for disease transmission,” Oliver said.

“When wild animals from different parts of the world are held in close proximity with weakened immune systems due to stress, pathogens can easily jump from one species to another, and potentially to humans,” he added.

Oliver said other sources of potential outbreaks, according to the experts, include places like state fairs and factory farms, where livestock are “bred and confined in ways that can enable viruses to spread among them much more easily.”

“And when you put all of this together, it does begin to seem like we’re actively trying to start pandemics,” Oliver said. “Which brings us to the obvious question, how do we stop doing that? Well, the most effective way would be to close down all wildlife markets, ban factory farming, stop eating meat altogether, halt deforestation, [and] shut down all state fairs.”

But “none of these things are going to happen” for obvious reasons, Oliver said, adding that “Draconian measures are just not going to work here.”

“For instance, if you abolish wildlife markets, that could cause food scarcity, and would likely just lead to an explosion in black market trade of wild animals,” Oliver said. “The reason we know that is that’s reportedly exactly what happened when China attempted just such a ban in 2003, in response to SARS.”

To reduce harmful practices, Oliver pointed to people taking on what many experts refer to as a “one health perspective.”

With this line of thinking, Oliver explained, “We recognize that the health of humans, animals, and our environment are all interconnected. And take that into account when making decisions on everything from environmental regulations to urban planning.” But, Oliver said, “smaller solutions” are necessary too.

Oliver warned viewers to not “get complacent,” which he noted is a “real danger” as we “come out the other side of this pandemic.”

“We really need to remember the way we feel right now and invest accordingly,” Oliver said. “Because the truth is, you never know where the next pandemic is going to come from.”

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.