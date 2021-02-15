This week’s TV: Revisiting the AIDS crisis, the story of the Rock, and shows on their way out

A few TV series have announced the ends of their runs recently, some of them already done and others promising one final season. Some have been too long at the fair, others spent just exactly a perfect amount of time there. Here’s a partial list of forthcoming farewells:

Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe.com . Today’s column covers Feb. 15-21.

The sitcom “Superstore” is leaving NBC on March 25 after six seasons.

One of my great favorites, “Shameless,” is leaving Showtime on March 28 after 11 seasons — which may have been a season or two too many. Since Emmy Rossum left in season nine, the show has been rudderless.

“Conan” is leaving TBS in June after 11 seasons. But is leaving TBS in June after 11 seasons. But Conan O’Brien will return to TV after that with a weekly series, on HBO Max.

The “Breaking Bad” prequel drama “Better Call Saul” is leaving AMC after the upcoming (no date yet) sixth season.

“Bosch” is leaving Netflix after the upcoming (no date) seventh season.

After moving from Fox to NBC in 2018, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” is leaving after the upcoming (no date) 10-episode eighth season.

“Dead to Me” with Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate is leaving Netflix after the upcoming (no date) third season. Sounds like the right move for this dark comedy, whose plot turns are bold.

British period drama “Peaky Blinders” is leaving Netflix after the upcoming (no date) sixth season. Creator Steven Knight has hinted at a spinoff series set after World War II.

Issa Rae’s “Insecure” is leaving HBO after the upcoming (no date) fifth season. That sounds like the perfect length for this story.

“Keeping Up With the Kardashians” is leaving E! after the 20th season, which premieres on March 18. No comment.

“Ozark” is leaving Netflix this year (no date) with a two-part fourth season of seven episodes each. The third season was the show’s strongest, so the series may be going out on top.

“Animal Kingdom” is leaving TNT after the upcoming (no date) fifth and sixth seasons.

Oh, and by the way, “High Maintenance” has already left HBO unexpectedly; the channel recently announced that last year’s fourth season had been its last.

Olly Alexander in the HBO Max series "It's a Sin," a British drama that takes place during the early years of the AIDS crisis. Ben Blackall/Ben Blackall/HBO Max

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. For a lot of people, the Trump administration’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis brought back memories of Ronald Reagan’s failure to deal with AIDS in the early 1980s. The five-part miniseries “It’s a Sin” will also bring back the sadness and anger of the 1980s, as it tells the story of AIDS through a group of friends in London. It’s from the most excellent Russell T. Davies, who is responsible for “Queer As Folk,” “Years and Years,” “A Very English Scandal,” and the reboot of “Dr. Who.” All five episodes are available on HBO Max on Thursday.

2. HBO is diving back into one of Hollywood’s biggest scandals: The 1992 accusations of sexual abuse against Woody Allen by his then-7-year-old daughter, Dylan. Called “Allen v. Farrow,” and premiering Sunday at 9 p.m., the four-part docu-series is directed by Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering, whose previous documentaries include 2012′s “The Invisible War,” which is about sexual assault in the military. The pair promise details of the case that haven’t been seen by the public before, including the videotape account of what happened from the 7-year-old Dylan. Interviewees include Dylan Farrow, Mia Farrow, Ronan Farrow, family friend Carly Simon, prosecutor Frank Maco, investigators, and experts. No, Allen himself did not agree to talk to the filmmakers.

Advertisement

Bradley Constant as a teenage Dwayne Johnson in "Young Rock." NBC/Mark Taylor/NBC

3. On Tuesday at 8 p.m., NBC is premiering “Young Rock,” a sitcom about the early, middle, and late years of Dwayne Johnson, a.k.a. the Rock. Some of it takes place in 2032, as Johnson, playing himself, becomes a candidate for president (stranger things have happened, right?) and looks back over his life in flashbacks. We also see him as a teen (Bradley Constant) in Hawaii getting in trouble and as a young adult (Uli Latukefu), as he gets into football and professional wrestling.

Advertisement

4. Right after “Young Rock” on Thursday, NBC is premiering “Kenan” at 8:30 p.m. The sitcom sounds just a tad like CBS’s “The Unicorn. “Saturday Night Live” stalwart Kenan Thompson stars as a recently widowed father of two and host of Atlanta’s No. 2 morning show. Can he hold it all together? He gets help from his father-in-law (Don Johnson) and brother (Chris Redd).

5. Henry Louis Gates Jr. hosts “The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song,” which begins Tuesday at 9 p.m. on GBH 2. The two-part docu-series chronicles the history of the Black church, including the traditions brought from Africa to the New World.

Simona Brown (left) and Eve Hewson in the Netflix miniseries "Behind Her Eyes." Netflix

6. Here’s a strange one, featuring a romantic triangle, a woman on the edge of sanity, a psychiatrist in a super-strange marriage, and some mystical twists. Based on the 2017 novel by Sarah Pinborough, the six-episode miniseries “Behind Her Eyes” stars Simona Brown, Eve Hewson, and Tom Bateman, and it comes to Netflix on Wednesday. When the book came out, the unusual ending polarized readers.

Advertisement

CHANNEL SURFING

“Tell Me Your Secrets” A 10-episode thriller starring Lily Rabe, Amy Brenneman, and Hamish Linklater. Amazon, Friday

“The Crew” A new Kevin James workplace sitcom set in a NASCAR garage. Netflix, Monday

“Bad Habits, Holy Orders” A four-part British reality series that puts five party girls in a Catholic convent for spiritual guidance, and no I’m not joking. Hulu, Tuesday

“For All Mankind” The alt-history about the space program jumps to the 1980s for season two. Apple TV+, Friday

RECENTLY REVIEWED

“It’s a Sin” A five-part miniseries “It’s a Sin” revisits the first years of the AIDS crisis through a group a friends in London. HBO Max

“Firefly Lane” Sarah Chalke and Katherine Heigl star in the story of a long, intense friendship. Netflix

“Clarice” A crime procedural that’s a sequel to “The Silence of the Lambs,” minus Hannibal Lecter. CBS

“Dickinson” The comic series looks back at Emily Dickinson through a contemporary lens. Apple TV+

“The Long Song” A “Masterpiece” three-parter that looks straight at the violence, sadism, and moral depravity of British plantation owners in 1830s Jamaica. PBS, GBH 2

“All Creatures Great and Small” A sunny series that does a good job of taking you far away from the present tense. PBS, GBH 2

“The Sister” A four-part British thriller from “Luther” creator Neil Cross. Hulu

Advertisement









Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.