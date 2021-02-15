‘The trophy has got a football on it’: Drunk Tom Brady makes an appearance on ‘SNL’

Michael Che, the host of the sketch, interviewed an inebriated Brady, played by Beck Bennett, who began the show by using the trophy to open a bottle of beer.

Videos of sun-kissed, carefree Brady have been circulating the Internet since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won Super Bowl LV, landing the former New England Patriots quarterback a spoof on SNL. One of the most viral videos shows Brady during the team’s celebration event tossing the Lombardi Trophy across water to another boat. He’s drawn criticism from Lorraine Grohs , whose dad crafted the first Lombardi Trophy.

Drunk Tom Brady made an appearance on the Weekend Update, a sketch on “Saturday Night Live,” and he brought a banged-up Vince Lombardi Trophy with him.

“People were surprised I was tossing this bad boy around, but the trophy has got a football on it,” Drunk Tom Brady said. “And I’m a quarterback so it makes sense. What else am I going to do, punt it?”

Drunk Tom Brady admitted he was relieved to trade freezing temperatures in Boston, “pilgrims, and old man Belichick,” for Tampa Bay sunshine.

On the sketch, Drunk Tom Brady briefly lamented the fact that he was receiving so much blowback for his antics after the Super Bowl. “I just won the Super Bowl...probably going to win another one next year too. My problem is, nobody likes me,” he said.

But he wasn’t in his feelings for too long.

“People can say whatever they want, I’m the best d—m quarterback ever,” he said. “I feel great. My wife is Gisele. I only feel good.”





