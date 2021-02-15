The Black history I carry with me: Gregory Ball

“My name is Gregory Ball and I want to celebrate New England Black History by honoring WILD 1090 AM, once the city’s lone outlet for Black music.

A Beautiful Resistance is celebrating Black History Month by amplifying local stories of change-makers and the people inspired by them.

Black-owned and operated by the Nash family, WILD served as a support system and launchpad. Sunny Jo White got his start there as a jock before going over to Kiss 108 and creating the industry-changing Top 40 format. Stephen Hill held down the morning show and program director duties at WILD (where he gave New Edition their first radio play) way before his turn at the helm of Black Entertainment Television (where he greenlit the New Edition Story). WILD was a cornerstone to our community.

Now, as Director of Embrace Ideas for King Boston, my goal is to build on the traditions that institutions like WILD laid for us all. With the monument to the Kings already in the works, a center for economic justice on the way along with a week-long festival, we want to add to the city’s landscape in the most positive way.”

Gregory Ball is the Director of Embrace Ideas for King Boston.

