Dozens displaced after fire consumes multi-family home in Lynn

One firefighter was injured Sunday afternoon in a blaze that consumed a multi-family house in Lynn and left 34 residents homeless, officials said.

The fire started around 3:50 p.m. and quickly consumed all three levels of the six-family building at 22 Elmwood Ave., Lynn Fire Chief Stephen Archer said in a statement. All 34 residents escaped safely, and one firefighter was left with fatigue-like symptoms.

According to Archer’s statement, the fire was “a tough, stubborn fire to fight”. Firefighters had difficulties with low water pressure in the area’s hydrants, and the building will likely be declared a total loss, Archer said.