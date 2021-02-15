Harvard researchers theorize dinosaurs were killed by Boston-sized comet chunk from edge of solar system

The video was released to accompany the publication of an academic paper by the researchers in Scientific Reports .

That’s the theory put forward by Harvard researchers Avi Loeb, the university’s Frank B. Baird Jr. professor of science, and Amir Siraj, an astronomy student pursuing his bachelor’s and master’s degrees, in a four-minute video posted by Harvard on Monday.

Were the dinosaurs killed off by a Boston-sized chunk of comet that traveled to Earth from the far edge of the solar system?

Since the early 1980s, many scientists have believed that dinosaurs were killed by abrupt, extreme climate change that followed the arrival of the Chicxulub impactor, an object from space that struck the Earth about 66 million years ago.

But where past hypotheses about that devastating impact have blamed an asteroid from the belt between Mars and Jupiter, Loeb and Siraj believe the object could have been part of a long-distance comet from the Oort cloud, a debris field at the edge of the solar system.

They theorize that a comet was knocked off course by Jupiter’s gravity, which bounced it toward the sun and caused the side closer to the sun to feel such a strong gravitational pull that pieces of it broke away, one of which headed for Earth.

That chunk was massive — 10 kilometers to 80 kilometers wide, “roughly the size of Boston,” with a mass of 1 trillion kilograms to 100,000 trillion kilograms, according to Loeb.

It made impact off the coast of Mexico, creating the massive Chicxulub Crater — 93 miles wide and 12 miles deep — near the present-day town of Chicxulub.

“The impact caused tsunamis, wildfires, and a massive cloud of debris and aerosols that enshrouded the planet, darkening the skies and cooling the atmosphere,” Siraj says in the video.

Huge craters like Chicxulub are often made by pieces of carbonaceous chondrite, the researchers said, and most comets from the Oort cloud are assumed to be made of that material. That supports the researchers’ theory since only about 10 percent of the asteroids in the belt between Mars and Jupiter are made of carbonaceous chondrite, according to the video.

“We know that very few asteroids match this composition, but both observational data and planetary system formation theories point to the possibility that this composition might be widespread amongst long-period comets,” Siraj says in the video.





