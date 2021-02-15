Ice expected to build up overnight as freezing rain hits Massachusetts

Northern Worcester County will likely be hit with the most ice, up to half an inch, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service expects sleet and freezing rain to sweep across the state, with a 30 percentchance of precipitation late Monday afternoon before more widespread precipitation comes in overnight.

Boston will likely be spared the brunt of freezing rain expected to hit Massachusetts later Monday, as scattered precipitation rolls in, according to weather officials.

But, in eastern Massachusetts and the greater Boston area, ice accumulation is expected to range between a few hundredths of an inch to a 10th of an inch, mostly before midnight.

“The main event” is anticipated overnight and southeastern Massachusetts will have frozen rain Tuesday morning, Rob Megnia, a National Weather Service meteorologist said.

Another wave of precipitation is expected to hit southern New England starting Thursday afternoon, Megnia said. Then, Boston could see between 2 and 3 inches of snow.

“Almost everywhere will get snow to start Thursday afternoon,” Megnia said.

As temperatures increase, the snow will turn to sleet, which in turn will become freezing rain, which will give way to rain by Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Megnia said the snow likely will not accumulate as the rain melts it away throughout Friday.

New England could see rain change back over to snow Friday evening, with potential snow showers falling throughout the region, Megnia said.

