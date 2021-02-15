Lowell man arrested in Roxbury on drug and gun charges

A 40-year-old Lowell man was arrested after Boston police allegedly discovered that he was in possession of a loaded handgun and large amount of illegal drugs in Roxbury on Saturday afternoon, police said.
Jay Candelario faces charges that include unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, trafficking class A and B drugs, and possession with intent to distribute Class C and D drugs, Boston police said in a statement.
Officers were investigating near 112 Southhampton St. when they arrested Candelario after finding that he was allegedly in possession of a .40 caliber Taurus handgun equipped with a laser sight; 48 suboxone strips; more than 500 pills or pieces of alprazolam; several plastic bags containing large amounts of cocaine, fentanyl, and marijuana; and $3,509 cash, police said.
Candelario is expected to be arraigned in the Roxbury division of Boston Municipal Court.